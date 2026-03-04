Home

Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Reception: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Neena Gupta and others grace grand ceremony-See pics

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s grand reception turned into a star-studded evening as Ram Charan Allu Arjun Neena Gupta and many other celebrities arrived to bless the couple.

Celebration in Hyderabad turned into star filled evening as Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda welcomed friends family and film fraternity for grand reception.

Held at Taj Krishna event drew massive attention across social media with pictures spreading quickly. Couple stepped out in coordinated red and white outfits greeting guests with folded hands and warm smiles.

Royal entry created buzz however evening held many more surprises. From leading film stars to political figures guest list reflected wide reach and respect enjoyed by couple across industries.

About the wedding of Virosh

Marriage took place on February 26 at ITC Mementos in intimate setting. Morning followed Telugu rituals honouring Vijay family customs. Evening celebrated Kodava traditions from Rashmika side. Blend of cultures added emotional depth before Hyderabad reception brought everyone together.

Celebrities grace big day of Virosh

Neena Gupta and Vivek Mehra

Neena Gupta arrived early with husband Vivek Mehra. She chose elegant attire and posed warmly for cameras. Presence added senior grace to celebration.

Check out picture of Neena Gupta at Virosh’s reception

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni

Ram Charan entered venue with wife Upasana Kamineni. Couple greeted hosts and interacted with guests reflecting close bond with newlyweds.

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya

Nagarjuna Akkineni attended with son Naga Chaitanya. Appearance sparked attention though Sobhita Dhulipala was not seen during celebration.

Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun known for Pushpa shared screen with Rashmika. He wore red kurta with black detailing layered with floral vest greeting paparazzi with folded hands.

Kriti Sanon, Dinesh Vijan and Karan Johar

Kriti Sanon, who is set to star alongside Rashmika Mandanna in Cocktail 2, dazzled in a black lehenga at the reception. Producer Dinesh Vijan and filmmaker Karan Johar were also present, showing their strong support for the couple.

Rhea Chakraborty joins Virosh festivities

Rhea Chakraborty chose red saree complementing celebratory mood and posed briefly for photographers.

Rana Daggubati with his wife Miheeka

Rana Daggubati attended with wife Miheeka adding charm to star packed evening.

Sreeleela’s striking presence

Sreeleela impressed guests in bottle green outfit reflecting youthful elegance.

Mrunal Thakur in her elegant avatar

Mrunal Thakur arrived in her charming manner as she donned black saree for the ceremony, keeping her look simple yet striking.

Sukumar with his better half Thabitha Bandreddi

Sukumar, director of Pushpa franchise joined with wife Thabitha Bandreddi extending wishes for the newlywed couple.

Namrata Shirodkar with daughter Sitara

While Mahesh Babu could not attend wife Namrata and daughter Sitara represented family at event. Political dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Revanth Reddy were invited reflecting high profile nature of gathering.

From intimate Udaipur wedding rituals to vibrant Hyderabad reception journey showcased love cultural pride and strong industry friendships making celebration memorable for fans and guests alike.

