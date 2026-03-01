Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda seek Tirupati blessings after Udaipur wedding, distribute sweets to...

Just days after sealing their much-talked-about union in Udaipur, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda chose devotion over downtime. The newlyweds were spotted at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, offering prayers and seeking blessings as they stepped into a new chapter together. Videos from their temple visit have since surfaced online, capturing intimate and heartfelt moments that have quickly gone viral.

The couple, who tied the knot on February 26 at the luxurious ITC Mementoes in Udaipur, appeared calm and radiant as they navigated the temple premises amid heavy security and swelling crowds of devotees.

Spiritual start to married life at Tirumala

On Sunday morning, Vijay and Rashmika visited the Tirumala Temple, drawing attention from both devotees and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the newly married pair. Several clips circulating on social media show Vijay staying close to Rashmika, guiding her carefully through the packed temple corridors.

In one particularly noted moment, Vijay is seen shielding Rashmika from the crowd, ensuring she moves comfortably through the rush. The gesture did not go unnoticed, with fans praising his protective presence. Rashmika, glowing as a new bride, waved gently at devotees, acknowledging their blessings with folded hands and a warm smile.

Elegant traditional look wins hearts

For the visit, Rashmika wore a graceful green-and-gold saree paired with traditional gold jewellery. Keeping her makeup minimal, she let her bridal glow take centre stage. Vijay complemented her look in a crisp white kurta set, topped with a red shawl draped over his shoulders. Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, accompanied the couple during the visit. Videos also show Vijay thanking well-wishers for their love and support.

While fans eagerly requested photographs, the couple politely declined selfies, choosing instead to greet devotees respectfully before proceeding with the darshan. In another heartwarming moment, the duo was seen distributing sweets to those gathered at the temple premises.

Inside their intimate Udaipur wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got married on February 26, 2026, in an intimate ceremony at ITC Mementoes, Udaipur. The wedding beautifully blended Vijay’s Telugu rituals with Rashmika’s Kodava (Coorgi) traditions, reflecting both families’ cultural roots.

The ceremony featured a traditional mandap setup along with personalised elements honouring their heritage. Designer Anamika Khanna created bespoke wedding ensembles for the couple. When the actors shared their wedding photographs on Instagram, the response was staggering. Their first wedding post reportedly crossed nearly 24 million likes, creating a massive digital wave and setting social media abuzz.

Rashmika and Vijay previously worked together in the Telugu films Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Despite years of speculation about their relationship, they remained private until news of their wedding emerged. Now, with temple blessings sought and celebrations complete, the star couple appears ready to begin their married life grounded in gratitude, faith and overwhelming public love.