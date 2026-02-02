Rashmika Mandanna – Vijay Deverakonda to not marry on February 2, actress hints at new date

The internet went into a frenzy after a viral video from Udaipur claimed that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were getting married on February 2. The clip showed grand decorations at the City Palace, and an influencer confidently told viewers that the palace was being prepared for the couple’s wedding.

In the video, the person can be heard saying, “Guys, we are giving you an update. We are at the City Palace in Udaipur. And they are decorating the palace. And we came to know that someone is getting married here. And guess who? Who could it be? Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. They are getting married. Let me show you the decorations. I am giving you exclusive news. On 2nd February, they are getting married.”

Within hours, social media picked it up and the rumour spread like wildfire.

Rashmika sets the record straight

As the speculation grew, Rashmika herself stepped in to clear the confusion. According to reports, she made it very clear that there is no wedding happening on February 2. Her direct denial has now put an end to that specific claim.

This is not the first time the pair has been linked to wedding rumours. Over the years, their close bond and frequent appearances together have kept fans guessing.

Now a new date is doing the rounds

Soon after Rashmika dismissed the February 2 story, fresh reports started circulating. A report from a Telugu website suggested that the couple might actually be planning a wedding on February 26, again in Udaipur.

These reports claim that the ceremony, if it happens, will be a very private destination wedding with only family members and a few close friends. The couple reportedly wants no media presence at the venue.

A reception in Hyderabad?

While the wedding is said to be intimate, reports also hint that a larger reception could take place later in Hyderabad. Many film industry friends are expected to attend that event, if and when it happens.

What Rashmika had earlier said about marriage talk

Back in December 2025, Rashmika had addressed constant wedding questions during a chat with The Hollywood Reporter. She had said, “I wouldn’t like to confirm or deny the marriage. When it is to be spoken about, we shall.”

In the same conversation, she also spoke about how she and Vijay keep work away from their personal space. She shared, “I don’t discuss work at home, at least 80 percent of the time. If something is bothering me about the business, of course, I go and ask for advice or help, but at home, I just want to cut off. I feel you can’t 24/7 be at work because talking about it is still work. I am someone who will give my 100 percent, but when I am home, I am home.”

For now, one thing is clear. February 2 is not the date. The rest remains a mystery.