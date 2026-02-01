Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda to tie knot secretly in Udaipur's City Palace? Viral video reveal...

A video shot outside the City Palace in Udaipur is currently doing the rounds on Instagram, and it has triggered unexpected wedding rumours of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. The clip features two girls casually walking around the palace premises while showing decorations being put up at the venue.

What caught everyone’s attention was not the décor, but what they were saying in the background.

The video begins with them claiming they have an “update” for viewers. As they pan the camera across the palace, they say they have learned that a wedding is taking place there and then drop a surprising name.

What the girls claimed in the video

In the clip, they say, “Guys, we are giving you an update. We are at the City Palace in Udaipur. And they are decorating the palace. And we came to know that someone is getting married here. And guess who? Who could it be? Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. They are getting married. Let me show you the decorations. I am giving you exclusive news. On 2nd February, they are getting married.”

The casual tone and confusion in their own narration have made the video both amusing and confusing for viewers.

Watch the video here:

No confirmation, only speculation

There has been no statement from Rashmika Mandanna or anyone from her team regarding these claims. In fact, the video does not offer any proof apart from visuals of regular decoration work happening at the palace.

City Palace is a popular wedding venue and often hosts high-profile events, which could also explain the preparations.

Still, the mention of Rashmika and Vijay in the same breath has fuelled speculation among fans, especially given past rumours linking her to Vijay Deverakonda.

Fans react with curiosity and humour

Many users in the comment section are treating the video as light gossip, while others are curious to know if there is any truth to it. Some are calling it “random but entertaining,” while a few are waiting to see if February 2 brings any surprise announcement.

For now, this remains just another viral internet moment where a casual video has led to big celebrity rumours without any solid backing.

Until there is an official word, this wedding story stays firmly in the gossip zone.