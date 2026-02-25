Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Bride’s first look leaked? Sangeet video with mothers’ dance performances goes viral – WATCH

The internet simply cannot keep calm. Ever since the buzz around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s much-talked-about “Virosh” wedding began, fans have been glued to their screens, waiting for even the smallest glimpse of the couple. The wedding festivities are reportedly underway at a luxurious venue nestled in the Aravalli hills, bringing together close friends and family for what is being described as an intimate yet grand celebration. And now, a fresh video from the Sangeet ceremony has taken over social media timelines. Hashtags like #ViRosh and #ViRoshWedding continue to trend non-stop, and this latest clip has only added to the growing excitement.

Rashmika Mandanna’s first look breaks the internet

Along with the video, a picture that is being claimed as Rashmika Mandanna’s first look from the wedding festivities has also gone viral. In the photo, the actress appears dressed in a stunning silver glittery lehenga. The outfit sparkles under the lights, giving her an ethereal glow. With minimal yet elegant jewellery and soft glam makeup, she looks radiant and poised.

The silver ensemble has already become a talking point among fashion lovers, with many calling it “a modern bridal dream” and “pure elegance.” Though there has been no official confirmation from the couple yet, that hasn’t stopped fans from sharing and resharing the image across platforms.

VIROSH Wedding: What’s in the viral sangeet video?

The video, which is now circulating widely online, offers beautiful glimpses from the Sangeet night. While fans were expecting grand dance performances and star-studded moments, what truly stole the show was something far more emotional.

Both mothers reportedly took to the stage and performed during the Sangeet ceremony. The heartfelt performances added a deeply personal touch to the celebrations. Guests can be seen cheering, clapping and recording the special moment as the families celebrated together.

It wasn’t just a glamorous evening, it was emotional, warm and filled with joy. Social media users have been calling it “the most wholesome wedding moment” and “a Sangeet to remember.”

Why is the VIROSH wedding trending so much?

The pairing of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, lovingly called “Virosh” by fans, has always sparked curiosity. From public appearances to subtle hints, every move of the duo has been closely watched.

Now, with wedding celebrations reportedly underway, excitement is at an all-time high. While everyone waits for official pictures and confirmations, these Sangeet glimpses and Rashmika’s dazzling silver look have more than satisfied curious fans, at least for now.