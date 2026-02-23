Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: From three-tier security, intimate guest list to Udaipur celebrations – Here’s what we know

The countdown has officially begun for one of the most talked-about weddings in the film industry. Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are just days away from tying the knot, and the buzz around their big day is only getting louder. On Monday, the couple was spotted flying from Hyderabad to Udaipur, where the wedding celebrations are set to take place. While the duo had kept speculation around their relationship under wraps for a long time, they finally confirmed their marriage plans with a joint statement on social media, sending fans into a frenzy.

Three-tier security at Rashmika Mandanna- Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding venue

According to sources who spoke to Hindustan Times, elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure the ceremony remains private and smooth. A three-tier security system is reportedly in place at the Udaipur venue.

Local authorities will be coordinating with private security personnel flown in from Hyderabad. In addition to this, the couple has added an international layer of security, underlining how seriously they are taking privacy for their special day.

Given the intense media attention and massive fan following both stars command, the heightened arrangements come as no surprise. The actors have been careful about sharing details, choosing to reveal their wedding plans only when they were ready.

A close-knit ‘Virosh’ celebration

The wedding is expected to be an intimate affair. Much like their engagement ceremony last year, the couple has opted for a limited guest list.

Sources previously revealed that only family members and closest friends will be present at the ceremony. “Much like their engagement, the plan is to keep the wedding as intimate as possible with only their loved ones in attendance,” a source had shared.

However, the celebrations will not end there. Rashmika and Vijay are reportedly planning a grand reception in Hyderabad on March 4 for their colleagues and friends from the film fraternity.

“The wedding of VIROSH”: Their heartfelt announcement

On Sunday, both actors shared identical notes on their social media handles. The message read:

“Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves, you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us “VIROSH”. So today – with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour. We would like to name it – “The Wedding of VIROSH”. Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always. Biggest hugs and full love!”

The note officially acknowledged the fan-coined nickname “Virosh,” a blend of their names that has trended online for years.

From co-stars to life partners

Rashmika and Vijay first shared screen space in Geetha Govindam, followed by Dear Comrade. Over time, fans began noticing subtle hints — holiday pictures, similar backdrops, and social media posts that seemed to connect the dots.

After years of speculation, a private engagement in October last year made their relationship official. Now, as they prepare to say “I do” in Udaipur, the ‘Virosh’ love story is finally reaching its most awaited chapter, surrounded by love, security and their closest circle.