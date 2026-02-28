Rashmika Mandanna–Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Guests say phones were sealed at ITC venue – Video goes viral

The Virosh wedding may be over, but the internet clearly isn’t. After days of speculation, hushed arrivals and tight security, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s much-talked-about wedding, fondly called “Virosh” by fans, has finally taken place. While the couple kept the ceremony extremely private, the buzz hasn’t slowed down. Now that the wedding is done, a new video has surfaced online, offering a glimpse into just how tightly guarded the celebrations were.

VIROSH’S wedding: Phones sealed inside the venue

A video going viral on social media shows a couple explaining how their phones were sealed before they entered the wedding venue at the ITC hotel. In the clip, they hold up a plastic pouch that appears to have a black back and a transparent front, claiming it was used to prevent guests from recording anything inside.

The woman in the video says, “Hum hotel ITC aaye hain, ye dekho pura pack kar rakha hai phone. Hum koi bhi photo ya video nahi shoot kar paye hain. Choti si bhi clip nahi bana paye. Ab hum ghar ja rahe hain. Event khatam ho chuka hai (We came to the ITC hotel and look, our phone has been completely packed. We couldn’t shoot any photo or video. We couldn’t even record a small clip. Now we are going home. The event is over.)”

If the video is to be believed, the couple made sure no visuals leaked from inside the ceremony.

Watch the video here:

Neon art, ‘VIROSH’ hashtag and behind-the-scenes details

What makes the clip more interesting is what the woman reveals next. She shares that she was part of the event as an artist and had done neon art for Rashmika. “Neon art kiya maine Rashmika ke aur unka hashtag VIROSH likha (I did neon art for Rashmika and wrote their hashtag ‘VIROSH),” she says.

She adds that she also created neon art for their friends and sisters. “24th ko bhi humne unka glitter art kiya tha, unki choti sister ke face pe kiya tha maine (On the 24th as well, we did glitter art for them. I did it on her younger sister’s face)” she said.

However, despite being closely involved, she repeatedly mentions that she could not record anything because of the sealed phone. “Video nahi le paye hum, phone aap dekh rahe ho kaise pack kar diya tha (We couldn’t take any video. You can see how the phone was packed)” she said.

Before ending the clip, she makes a small request: “I hope they post the video on Instagram so that I can share it on my story and get lots of love. Thank you so much. Rashmika, if you are watching this, please tag us.”