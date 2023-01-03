Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Welcomed New Year Together? Fans Say ‘Admit Kar Lo Na Ab’ – Check Here!

Vijay Deverakonda’s latest social media post has once AGAIN confused netizens if he is currently dating Rashmika Mandanna - Check here!

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have been the subject of several dating rumours. Even though the couple tries to keep their relationship a secret, their fans and followers always seem to find a way into rumours. Netizens are puzzled by the Liger actor’s most recent throwback post and Rashmika’s October social media post as they try to figure out whether the rumoured couple was indeed on holiday in the Maldives. Despite never publicly acknowledging their relationship, they grabbed several eyeballs after posting on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda dropped a steamy hot photo of himself on the occasion of New Year with a champagne bottle in hand and captioned it, “A year where we all had moments, when we laughed hard, cried quietly, chased goals, won some, lost some: We need to celebrate everything 🙂 cuz that is life. Happy new year my loves ❤️Have a great new year!”

Rashmika Mandanna posted a photo from the exact same place in October. In fact, the weather in their photos also appeared to exchange pleasantries. The Mission Majnu actor shared a sun-kissed picture of herself and captioned her Instagram post, “Water baby 🏝️🤍👶🏻.”

Fans were left to wonder whether the two celebrities were vacationing together, and others speculated that these images might be from an earlier trip to the Maldives. Several users dropped fire emojis on Vijay Deverakonda’s New Year post. One of the users wrote, “I think this photo was taken in Maldives. Clicked by Rashmika in October.” Another user wrote, ” Photographer📸: Rashmika mandanna😂.” One of them also said, “Admit karlo na ab.”

Rashmika Mandanna’s New Year post with a stunning rainbow in the sky won hearts on social media. She shared a photo of herself lounging at a pool table in all-black and captioned it, “Hello 2023… 🤍.”

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, has Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor, and Varisu with Vijay.

