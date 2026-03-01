Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s bridal ad for Manyavar Mohey goes viral after Udaipur wedding: 'No nazar...'

Fresh from their intimate wedding celebrations, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are once again dominating headlines, this time for a bridal wear campaign that has swiftly gone viral across social media platforms. The newlyweds have become the face of Manyavar Mohey’s latest advertisement, and the timing of the release has only amplified the buzz surrounding the couple.

Set against the romantic track Made For Each Other, the campaign leans into their real-life love story, presenting a soft, elegant portrait of a couple basking in the afterglow of marriage. The visuals capture unguarded smiles, fleeting glances and moments of quiet comfort, giving the advertisement a natural warmth that fans have instantly connected with.

Rashmika and Vijay’s chemistry steals the spotlight

In the ad, Rashmika stuns in a classic red bridal lehenga, embracing traditional aesthetics with understated grace. Vijay complements her look in a cream sherwani, keeping the styling refined and regal. The campaign avoids dramatic theatrics and instead focuses on intimacy — a creative choice that has resonated strongly with viewers.

Fans were quick to flood social media with reactions, praising the effortless chemistry between the two actors. Many described the pairing as “authentic” and “deeply charming,” noting that their comfort on screen reflects their real-life bond. The ad’s release has further cemented their status as one of the most talked-about celebrity couples in the country.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Watch the viral ad here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Here’s how fans reacted:

Fans flooded the comments section with love and heartfelt wishes as the campaign went live. “Congratulations, Both of You,” wrote one admirer, while another gushed, “U guys are made for each other.” Many called the visuals “Cute,” saying, “The updates just keep getting better & better.” Some even playfully added, “No Nazar,” celebrating their journey “From Best friends to Husband-Wife,” as the couple’s fairytale romance continued to win hearts online.

First campaign after the Udaipur wedding

The bridal shoot marks Rashmika and Vijay’s first advertisement together after their wedding on February 26. The ceremony was held in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family, maintaining the privacy the couple has long valued.

Interestingly, reports of the duo filming a bridal campaign ahead of their wedding had already sparked speculation online. With the final cut now out, fans say the visuals have more than lived up to the anticipation.

See social media reactions here:

This is not the first time the pair has appeared together in a commercial project. Before their wedding, they featured in a widely viewed bath soap advertisement, where they portrayed a young married couple, a casting choice that now feels almost prophetic to fans.

Temple visit and Hyderabad reception plans

Soon after their wedding festivities, the couple returned to Hyderabad and visited the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to seek blessings. Videos from the temple premises showed them warmly greeting devotees and distributing sweets. Rashmika was seen in a green-and-gold silk saree, while Vijay kept it simple in a white kurta-pyjama. Accompanied by Vijay’s brother, Anand Deverakonda, the couple’s gracious interactions strengthened their public connection. Visuals of Vijay holding Rashmika’s hand as they navigated the crowd drew praise online, with many highlighting their supportive dynamic.

The celebrations are not over yet. Rashmika and Vijay are set to host a grand wedding reception in Hyderabad on March 4, which is expected to see several prominent names from the film industry in attendance.

With their bridal campaign already trending and their reception around the corner, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda continue to capture public imagination, both on and off screen.