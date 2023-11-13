Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s Diwali Date Fuels Romance Rumours, These Pics Are Proof

Home

On November 12, 2023, Rashmika Mandanna on Instagram posted her Diwali outfit. Fans were quick to realize it was Vijay's house. This is how fans reacted on social media...

On Sunday evening during the Diwali celebration, Telugu star Rashmika Mandanna stirred up a possible date with her rumored boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. On November 12, Rashmika on social media shared her Diwali outfit with fans and also extended her warm wishes to them. The Pushpa actress looked gorgeous in the emerald green saree with minimal makeup. Sharing the photo, Rashmika simply penned, “Happy Diwali my loves.” Amid a deepfake video of Rashmika Mandanna went viral on the internet, the actress was seen in a safe place at Vijay Deverakonda’s house celebrating Diwali. Yes, that’s true!

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s Diwali Date

After Rashmika Mandanna shared her Diwali photo on Instagram, fans were quick to notice one thing in common between Rashmika and Vijay. Netizens flooded her comment section by writing a big detail, that’s the background as they have seen it before. But where?

A user wrote, “Same caption, same place, same background wall Rashmika also.” (sic). Another wrote, “Who all agree that she’s in Vijay Deverakonda’s house?”. “Same caption as Rashmika’s post,” a third fan commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Later, Vijay Deverakonda uploaded a series of photos from his Diwali celebrations with his family, and fans couldn’t help but notice the similar backdrop which was quite identical to Rashmika’s Diwali Instagram post. Fans closely watched that the couple used the same captions to wish Diwali on social media. Even Vijay’s caption was full of festive vibes he wrote the same caption as Rashmika’s “Happy Diwali my loves.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Dating Rumors In Past

Rashmika and Vijay ignited live-in rumors a few months ago after a photo of the actress striking a pose on what fans believed was Vijay Deverakonda’s apartment terrace in Hyderabad became viral on the internet among fans.

Vijay previously stated that he has faith in the institution of marriage. He admitted that he envisions himself as a married guy in the not-too-distant future. He was, however, zipped his lips about his relationship.

During the trailer launch of Kushi, Vijay talked about the term marriage as is comfortable to speak about it. He said, “The term marriage would upset and irritate me, but now, I’m having discussions about it. I’m having fun watching my pals get married”. He further added, “I appreciate the good weddings as well as the difficult ones; everything is entertaining. But I aspire to have my own married life, which is a stage in life that everyone should go through.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika has been facing the toughest phases in her life since her deepfake video went viral on the internet. Several Bollywood actors like Abhishek Bachchan, Mrunal Thakur, and Naga Chaitanya flagged the video on the internet. Vijay Deverakonda, who is rumoured to be dating Rashmika, also reacted to the viral footage, where he said, “Shouldn’t happen to anyone.”

