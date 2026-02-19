Home

From National Crush perfume to sweets, see what Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s lavish wedding invite box entails.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s lavish wedding invite box features ‘National Crush’ perfume and.. - WATCH

In the digital era of showbiz, celebrities are always under the radar, whether it is for their personal life or professional life. One such similar case is with Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. With just a few days left for their much-awaited wedding, there has been a massive buzz around the festivities. From speculation about guest lists to details of pre-wedding festivities, fans are eagerly tracking every development. Now it’s their unique wedding invitation hamper that has caught widespread attention. Designed as a premium gift box rather than a traditional card, the invite reflects their personalities, brands and shared journey.

Wedding date and reception details

Earlier this week, a screengrab of their wedding invitation surfaced on the Internet confirming the February 26 wedding. The invitation also noted a reception on March 4 in Hyderabad. According to reports, the reception is likely to see celebrities from many film industries.

Reports further suggest that Rashmika and Vijay are planning to host a lunch for media personnel. However, the couple hasn’t made any official announcement yet.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met each other in 2018 during the shooting of Geetha Govindam. What began as a friendship eventually blossomed into love over the years and is now heading to union of lifetime.

What’s inside the premium hamper?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gulte Official (@gulteofficial)



Now, a video of the wedding invitation hamper is doing the rounds on social media. Inside the box, there is curated selection of items reflecting their individual interests. The most notable inclusion is a perfume named “National Crush,” referencing Rashmika Mandanna’s widely recognised title and an ode to her recently launched perfume brand. The box also includes hand cream and foot cream.

Adding another personalised aspect, a “Rowdy” T-shirt linked to Vijay Deverakonda’s clothing brand is included.

Sweets and dry fruits included

The hamper also includes eateries like sweets and a box of cashews.

The wedding invitation hamper further exudes the refined taste of the duo, and has set the tone for their much-anticipated wedding.

