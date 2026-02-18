Home

Rashmika Mandanna vs Vijay Deverakonda Net Worth: Whos richer amid viral February 26 wedding buzz?

Rashmika Mandanna vs Vijay Deverakonda Net Worth: Who’s richer amid viral February 26 wedding buzz?

Before we look deeper into the rumours, let's explore another hot topic among fans: who is wealthier, Rashmika Mandanna or Vijay Deverakonda?

Fresh speculation surrounding the personal lives of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has taken social media by storm. The much-admired on-screen duo is once again making headlines after a purported wedding invitation card surfaced online, claiming that the actors are set to tie the knot later this month. While neither Vijay nor Rashmika has issued an official statement, the viral invite has intensified curiosity among fans.

The card, which is being widely circulated across social media platforms, suggests that the wedding is scheduled for February 26. However, the authenticity of the invite has not been independently confirmed, and neither actor's team has commented on the speculation. Next up, we break down Vijay Deverakonda's net worth and lifestyle.

Vijay Deverakonda’s net worth and lifestyle

Vijay Deverakonda is considered among the highest-paid actors in the Telugu film industry. Reports suggest that the bungalow he resides in is valued at approximately Rs 15 crore. A 2025 DNA report estimated his net worth to range between Rs 50 crore and Rs 70 crore, reflecting his success through films, brand endorsements and business ventures.

Rashmika Mandanna’s growing stardom and net worth

Born on April 5, 1996, Rashmika Mandanna has steadily risen to become one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian cinema. Apart from films, a significant portion of her earnings comes from endorsement deals and brand associations. With over 47 million followers on Instagram, she commands a strong digital presence. Forbes estimates her net worth at around Rs 66 crore.

As wedding rumours continue to circulate, fans are eagerly awaiting clarity. Until then, the speculation around Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna remains just that, speculation.

Are Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna getting married on February 26?

According to online reports, the alleged wedding invitation mentions a February 26 ceremony. The development has triggered excitement among fans who have long speculated about the duo’s relationship. Over the years, Vijay and Rashmika have frequently been linked together, though both have consistently maintained privacy about their personal lives.

Despite the growing buzz, there is no official confirmation from either actor regarding marriage plans. Until a formal announcement is made, the viral invitation remains unverified.

From Geetha Govindam to Dear Comrade: A hit on-screen couple

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first shared screen space in the 2018 Telugu blockbuster Geetha Govindam. Their chemistry in the romantic entertainer struck a chord with audiences, making them one of the most loved pairs in South Indian cinema.

The following year, they reunited for Dear Comrade, further cementing their popularity as a duo. Their performances and natural camaraderie fuelled ongoing speculation about their bond off-screen as well.

