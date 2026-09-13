Rashmika Mandanna wraps Ranabaali shoot, Vijay Deverakonda’s hug steals attention – Watch video

Rashmika Mandanna has completed her part in Ranabaali, marking another milestone for the much-awaited film with Vijay Deverakonda.

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Rashmika Mandanna completes Ranabaali shoot (PC: Instagram)

Rashmika Mandanna has officially completed her part in one of the most awaited films of the year. The actress has wrapped the shoot for Ranabaali, where she stars opposite her husband Vijay Deverakonda. The latest update has added to the excitement around the period action drama, especially as the film marks their much-awaited on-screen reunion after their marriage. The makers announced that Rashmika has completed filming her portions as Jayamma. Vijay was also present to celebrate Rashmika’s wrap, and the two shared a warm hug. The moment has naturally caught the attention of fans, who have been eagerly waiting to see the couple together on screen.

Rashmika Mandanna completes Ranabaali shoot as Jayamma

Mythri Movie Makers shared a small video of Rashmika Mandanna on social media and wrote, “It’s a wrap for Jayamma. We will dearly miss you on sets, @rashmika_mandanna”

In the video shared by Mythri Movie Makers, Rashmika Mandanna is seen in her character as Jayamma wearing a saree. After waving to the camera, director Rahul Sankrityan gives a hug to Rashmika. Vijay Deverakonda soon joins the moment and gives Rashmika a warm hug.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

Rashmika Mandanna too shared a story on Instagram and wrote, “And that’s a wrap for me as Jayamma guys! Jayamma is one for the hearts! I hope you feel the same when you watch Ranabaali on the Oct 16th.” Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Cannot believe we have reached the end of making this film :)) Will miss living the lives of Ranabaali and Jayamma.”

In Ranabaali, Rashmika plays the role of Jayamma, while Vijay takes on the titular role – Ranabaali. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and is mounted as a period action drama based on real historical events from the 19th century.

Ranabaali marks Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s on-screen reunion

One of the biggest talking points around Ranabaali is the return of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna as an on-screen pair. The two have previously worked together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, making their reunion very special for fans.

The anticipation has only grown since the couple’s marriage, with Ranabaali becoming their first film together after tying the knot. The makers have also been steadily sharing updates from the sets as production progresses.

Ranabaali release date

Ranabaali is set to release worldwide on October 16, 2026. The story is set against the backdrop of British rule between 1854 and 1878 and explores events from the Rayalaseema region. The team has been shooting at real locations to bring the period setting to life. Earlier, Vijay and Rashmika had also wrapped a key schedule in Rayalaseema, where they received a warm welcome from the fans.

The film also stars Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, adding an international name to its cast. Mythri Movie Makers is backing the project, with T-Series presenting it. Music for the film has been composed by Ajay-Atul.