Rashmika Mandanna’s hip injury delays Raaka shoot by 45 days: Atlee says, ‘Rashmika’s health is…’

Rashmika Mandanna’s hip injury has affected the shooting schedule of Allu Arjun and Atlee’s much-awaited Raaka. Here’s what we know about the delay and her recovery.

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Rashmika Mandanna (PC: Instagram)

Allu Arjun and Atlee’s much-awaited film Raaka has hit an unexpected pause, with Rashmika Mandanna’s recent hip injury affecting the shooting schedule. The actress, who has been juggling several projects, is currently taking time off to recover after suffering the injury during the shoot of another film. While fans may have to wait a little longer for the team to get back to work, the decision appears to have been made with Rashmika’s recovery firmly in mind.

Rashmika Mandanna’s injury delays Raaka shoot by nearly 45 days

Rashmika Mandanna’s injury has led to a reshuffling of her upcoming film schedules, including Raaka. According to a report by Variety India, the shoot of the Allu Arjun and Atlee film has been pushed by nearly 45 days.

The actress reportedly suffered a severe right hip tendon injury while filming a dance sequence for Mysaa. She is currently recovering under medical supervision and has been advised against returning to film sets until she is fit. The source said, “Director Atlee decided to postpone the schedule since her portions are demanding and he wants to resume the shoot only when Rashmika is completely fit.”

The delay is particularly significant because Rashmika’s portions in Raaka are said to be physically demanding. The team has therefore decided not to rush her back to work while she is still recovering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

Atlee puts Rashmika’s recovery first

Director Atlee has reportedly chosen to postpone the schedule rather than put additional pressure on the actress. Source further said, “Rashmika’s health is the priority. Atlee has instructed the team to be supportive and not rush her back on set.”

This comes after Rashmika herself opened up about slowing down during her recovery. In a recent social media update, the actress reflected on how her injury had made her rethink her usual hectic routine and the need to give her body enough rest.

The actress is expected to return to the sets of ‘Raaka’ around the end of September or the first week of October, depending on her recovery.

About Raaka

Raaka brings together Allu Arjun and Atlee for the first time. The film is being produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures and has a large ensemble cast, with Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur also associated with the project.

The film has already generated considerable curiosity, with the makers keeping several details about the story under wraps. Recent reports have also suggested that the project could be planned on a large scale, adding to the anticipation around the collaboration.