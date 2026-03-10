Home

Entertainment

Rashmika Mandannas mehendi design includes Swastik, Om, Lord Shiv, moon - See latest pics from Viroshs Pradhanam and Mehendi ceremony

Rashmika Mandanna’s mehendi design includes Swastik, Om, Lord Shiv, moon – See latest pics from Virosh’s Pradhanam and Mehendi ceremony

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's dreamy wedding pictures are here. A look at Rashmika's customised wedding Mehendi design.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently gave fans a glimpse of a beautiful moment from their wedding celebrations by sharing dreamy photos from their Mehendi and Pradhanam evening. Rashmika said the evening felt perfect but passed very quickly, thanking Torani for making it special. The internet cannot get enough of the warmth, elegance, and joy captured in the frames. While sharing the pictures, Rashmika reflected on how special the evening was. “25.02.26 It was the Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. It was too perfect but it went off too fast.. ❤️ What a stunning piece you have created!!! @toraniofficial thank you for making it so special for us,” she wrote alongside the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)



Vijay, on the other hand, also shared glimpses from the mehendi celebration evening, recalling how unforgettable the celebration felt. “25.02.26 The Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. An evening most fun, an evening that was lived fully, an evening i wish had 100 more hours in it ❤️❤️❤️ @toraniofficial,” he captioned his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Rashmika Mandanna’s customised wedding Mehendi design

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Mandanna kept her mehendi design simple yet meaningful, featuring symbols close to her heart, such as the swastik, Om, Lord Shiva, and the moon.

Swastik – A symbol of good luck, prosperity, and auspicious beginnings. Including it in mehendi is believed to bring positive energy to the marriage.

Om – Represents divine consciousness, spirituality, and harmony. It signifies the sacredness of the union and blessings from the universe.

Lord Shiva – Often included to invoke protection, strength, and blessings for a long-lasting and balanced marital life.

Moon – Symbolizes calmness, emotional balance, and nurturing qualities, which are important in a loving partnership.

For the celebration, Rashmika looked radiant in a richly detailed traditional ensemble that blended earthy tones with intricate heritage-inspired motifs. The outfit featured elaborate patterns and delicate embroidery that celebrated craftsmanship while maintaining an effortless elegance. Draped gracefully, the silhouette perfectly complemented the festive mood of the Mehendi evening, allowing Rashmika’s natural glow and minimal styling to take centre stage.

Vijay, meanwhile, embraced a regal yet relaxed aesthetic. He paired a vibrant embroidered jacket with a deep-toned kurta and a traditional dhoti-style bottom, creating a look that balanced grandeur with cultural authenticity. The rich textures and bold patterns added depth to his attire, making it both festive and striking while still feeling comfortable for the joyful evening.

What is Pradhanam?

Pradhanam is a pre-wedding engagement ceremony where the couple searches for a ring in a pot filled with milk and rose petals. It is commonly practiced in Telugu weddings to signify the union of two families and the formal commitment between the couple.

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Their three-day celebration, fondly called The Wedding of Virosh, took place from February 24 to 26 at Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur, bringing together close friends and family for a celebration filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable memories.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.