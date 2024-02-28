Home

Entertainment

Rasika Dugal on Why Mirzapur’s Beena Tripathi is Most ‘Liberating’ Role: ‘Her Body Language is…’ | EXCLUSIVE

Rasika Dugal on Why Mirzapur’s Beena Tripathi is Most ‘Liberating’ Role: ‘Her Body Language is…’ | EXCLUSIVE

Rasika Dugal and Beena Tripathi are two names that are inseparable. The Fairy Folk actress revealed why this has been her most liberating character so far.

Rasika Dugal is one of the finest actors in the Indian film fraternity. Someone who has played a a diverse range of characters, her iconic role as Beena Tripathi from Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur has etched her name in the hearts of the audience. When the buzz says that Mirzapur season 3 is just around the corner, waiting to be dropped anytime now, the curiosity is already piqued by what is in store for the audience, the characters and what is in store for Beena. India.com got in an exclusive conversation with Rasika Dugal where she spoke about her role in Mirzapur.

Trending Now

Be it Ishrrat from Hamid, Beena Tripathi from Mirzapur, Neeti Singh from Delhi Crime or Meera Kapoor from Out of Love, Rasika has artfully portrayed all her characters and justified the shades and colours ascribed to it. When asked, from the array of roles, which has been her most liberating character, Dugal said, “I think it will be Beena Tripathi from Mirzapur because I think she is wired very differently from whom I am. I think that took some really good writing from writers and lot of work from me to try and sort of make that human and dignified.”

You may like to read

Beena Tripathi was the wife of local don Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi). She essayed the roles of a strong woman who went to lengths to exercise her own agency in the patriarchal society driven by men. Breaking stereotypes, Beena was written as a gray character, who wanted to live a life with her own dignity. She acknowledged woman’s sexuality and was strong-willed and unapologetic.

RASIKA DUGAL ON PLAYING BEENA TRIPATHI: ‘ I HAD A LOT OF NERVOUSNESS…’

Acknowledging that Tripath’s character was something out of the box written by the makers of the show, Rasika spoke about why it was challenging and liberating for her as an actor and as Rasika at the same time.

“Also, I think she had a body language very different from mine. And the casting directors, directors and creators really thought out of the box and cast me otherwise they might have cast somebody with a different body type if they were casting typically for the role. I had a lot of nervousness that I will not be able to access this character and it was actually liberating for me that I felt I was able to.”

No conversations with Rasika is complete without endeavouring to dig something up on Mirzapur 3, however, yet again, to no substantial avail!

Rasika will next be seen on ‘Faiy Folk’ alongside her husband Mukul Chadda in this magical realism film directed by Karan Gour. The film has mustered immense appreciation at several national and international film festivals and is all set to release in theatres on March 1.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.