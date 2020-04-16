Bollywood actor Rasika Dugal in a recent interview revealed that she was almost going to be stuck in London right now, amid the coronavirus outbreak, if the makers of her upcoming movie would not have taken a right call. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Rasika Dugal Answers When is Mirzapur 2 Releasing And Other Queries of Fans in THIS Video

Talking about the same, Rasika said, “I had finished Delhi Crime season 2, and was meant to leave on March 17 to shoot a film in London. But that got stopped as things had escalated in United Kingdom much before India’s lockdown came into effect. On March 11, our producer took a sensible call to not go. We were all confused at that time whether it would be the correct thing to do. Otherwise we would have been stuck there.” Also Read - Rasika Dugal Says Shooting For Lootcase Was a 'Welcome Break' From Intense Roles

Talking about how she is worried about what is happening globally, she said, ““I am worried about what’s happening in the world outside, and what the whole coronavirus situation is doing to do to the economy, and especially the migrant labourers. I have absolutely no trouble in not going out, and I am utilising this time to do all things I had been wanting to, in a more disciplined and regular way. Because of my hectic schedules, I wasn’t getting such an opportunity. Iisliye mujhe baahar na jaane pe bhi koi regret nahi ho raha hai.”

She also revealed how she is keeping herself busy during the lockdown period and said, “It’s on religion conflict and peace. I have been very disturbed about what’s happening in the country, especially in the last one year. Some academic understanding of things would give me a perspective on it. We have become polarised as a society.”