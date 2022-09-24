Rasiya Song Released: Singer Shreya Ghoshal and Tushar Joshi talk about the latest track Rasiya from the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra. Composed by Pritam Chakraborty, and lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the romantic track is picturised on the lead cast of the film. While talking about the track, Tushar, who is known for movies such as Chhichhore, said: “Rasiya was a sample track for the film and I am overwhelmed with the response and love that we are receiving for this track. It’s only due to the audience demand that this song is exclusively being released post the movie release. It has been a great experience to voice Rasiya and I’m really excited about the release.”Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Holds Alia Bhatt Close to Him in BTS Pics From Brahmastra Sets

Known for her songs in the films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, God Tussi Great Ho, Welcome to Sajjanpur and many more, Shreya has also sung along with Tushar and she is happy that on public demand finally, the song has come out post the release of the film. She is also a great admirer of Pritam’s compositions. She added: “It has always been a delightful experience to work with Pritam Da. Being a part of the biggest movie of the year is special, and I am glad the full song is out now on popular demand.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor Did Not Charge For Brahmastra, Says ‘Mera Nazariya Aur Soch Long Run Hai’

“I had a lot of fun recording the song. The track touches one’s soul and I am certain that the audience will give immense love to Rasiya.” The musician also comments that he enjoyed composing the track and fans will surely appreciate it. “I loved and enjoyed composing for Rasiya. Brahmastra album has topped charts globally and I am very hopeful fans will love Rasiya too.”

Singer-lyricist Amitabh, who rose to fame with his composition ‘Emotional Atyachaar’ in the film ‘Dev D’, said that it was an exciting experience and it is one of his favourite tracks from the film. “I’m excited and thrilled to be a part of this film. All the songs have crossed milestones in Indian cinema. Rasiya is one of my favourites from the Brahmastra album with powerful yet soothing lyrics,” he concluded.

Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, the fantasy action-adventure film Brahmastra: Part One-Shiva was released on September 9.

It features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.