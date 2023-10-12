Home

Entertainment

Ratna Pathak Calls Out ‘Ageism’ in Bollywood, Slams Male Actors Romancing Younger Actresses

Ratna Pathak Calls Out ‘Ageism’ in Bollywood, Slams Male Actors Romancing Younger Actresses

Ratna Pathak Shah recently called out 'ageism' in Bollywood and slammed male actors for romancing younger actresses on-screen.

Ratna Pathak Calls Out 'Ageism' in Bollywood, Slams Male Actors Romancing Younger Actresses

Ratna Pathak Calls Out ‘Ageism’ in Bollywood: Ratna Pathak Shah is back-in-action with her coming-of-age film Dhak Dhak. The veteran actress is once again defying stereotypes by riding a motorbike in the light-hearted road travel movie. Ratna portrays an aged woman who goes on an adventure bike trip with her girl gang. The trailer of Dhak Dhak has been hailed by movie buffs. The veteran known for her unfiltered and unabashed socio-political statements never shies away from calling a spade a spade. The actress recently opened up on ageism, sexism, unconventional scripts and the changing phase of storytelling and artistry in Bollywood.

Trending Now

RATNA PATHAK SHAH SLAMS MALE ACTORS ROMANCING YOUNGER ACTRESSES

Ratna, in an interaction with India Today spoke about age gap between male and female actors who romance each other on the silver-screen. She said, “When they don’t feel ashamed, then what should I say? They are not ashamed to romance actresses who are younger than their daughters, so there is nothing for me to say. I mean it’s an embarrassment.” When quizzed about the changing societal perception of women in cinema, the Dhak Dhak actress opined, “There will be change. I’m sure, women are not going under the burqa or ghoonghat anymore, we are economically more viable today, we will drive certain stories, women will make their way, it will take time, but we will surely make our way.”

You may like to read

Ratna, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama also got candid about learning to ride a bike at the age of 65 years. She told, “I have driven bikes in my dreams many times. I used to look at bike riders and think that someday I will too ride a bike but I didn’t know that at the age of 65, I will have to ride a bike.”

Dhak Dhak also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi, Dia Mirza and others in crucial roles. The film is set to release on October 13, 2023.

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!



For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES