Ratna Pathak Shah slams young actors who ‘try to be cute entertainers on set’, praises...

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, where new stars come and go every day. There are some actors who have continued to resonate with the audience across all generations. One such similar situation is with veteran performer Ratna Pathak Shah. Known for her strong performances and straightforward views, the Kapoor and Sons actress has been in the industry for over four decades. Recently, she opened up about the evolving working style of young actresses and her experience with Alia Bhatt.

Drawing from her experience on Kapoor & Sons, Ratna hailed Alia Bhatt while also explaining why certain on-set behaviours can negatively impact performances.

Ratna Pathak Shah Praises Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Ratna Pathak Shah worked with Alia Bhatt in Kapoor & Sons. Although the two did not share any scenes in the film, Ratna recalled how attentive Alia was on set and hailed her for maintaining a professional approach. Ratna said, “Bahot hi attentive hai wo, tab maine jo note kiya unke baare mein. (She was very attentive.) She used to be at the monitor all the time, not when she was acting, but when others were performing. She observed very carefully.”

Calls Out ‘Cute Entertainer’ Culture

While appreciating Alia’s dedication, Ratna also criticised a pattern she has noticed among some young actors. She said, “She didn’t talk much, which is surprising because young actresses seem to feel the need to be the cute entertainer on set all the time. They feel that being that cute person is going to help them. It just makes them performers in many cases. Not Alia. I was very impressed by her. She kept herself very quiet. I don’t think we exchanged more than a few words. We never had any scenes together, unfortunately. But I thought she was extremely gifted and focused. I liked her.”

About Kapoor & Sons

Directed by Shakun Batra and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under Dharma Productions, Kapoor & Sons featured Rishi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah and Rajat Kapoor.

Set in Coonoor, the plot of the film revolves around two estranged brothers who return home after their grandfather suffers a cardiac arrest, forcing them to confront unresolved conflicts, hidden truths and long-standing family dysfunction. The film received positive reviews and critical acclaim for the cast’s performances. Made on a modest budget of Rs 28 crore, the film collected Rs 143 crore worldwide.

Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Films

Speaking of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming work. She will be next in Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the movie also stars Bobby Deol and Sharvari in leading roles. It marks the seventh instalment in YRF’s spy universe and is scheduled to hit theatres this year.

Additionally, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The project will be Alia’s third collaboration with Bhansali and her second with both Ranbir and Vicky.

