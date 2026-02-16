Raveena Tandon apologises to Yami Gautam after watching Dhurandhar, calls Aditya Dhar ‘biggest...'

Months after its theatrical release, Dhurandhar is still being discussed, not just for its box office numbers, but for the reactions it continues to spark within the film industry. The latest admirer is Raveena Tandon. And her response was so strong that she picked up the phone and called Yami Gautam. Why? To say sorry.

Speaking on the Zoom Spotlight podcast, Raveena shared that she was deeply impressed after watching Aditya Dhar’s directorial venture starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna. So much so that she felt she needed to apologise to Yami, Dhar’s wife, for claiming a share of his brilliance.

Here’s what Raveena Tandon said:

Recalling the moment, Raveena said, “I saw Dhurandhar, and I called Yami Gautam and said, ‘I am sorry. I am the biggest fan of your husband. You have to share my attention with your husband because I think he is completely it.’ He completely brought back what was missing. The audience got satisfaction after seeing films like Pushpa, KGF, Dhurandhar and more. They felt like the hero was looking like a hero. It is coming back to your country, its problems and dealing with them. Hero is coming out as a hero.”

Her words underline what many viewers have felt, that larger-than-life storytelling with strong heroes has returned to the big screen. During the same conversation, Raveena was told that Ranveer Singh has admitted to being one of her biggest fans. She laughed at the memory.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“He was a 10-year-old when he came to see me doing a sensuous song. I loved him in Dhurandhar. Aditya is a genius. He is beyond the word mind-blowing. Sanjay and Akshaye were so outstanding. Sara was so brilliant. Rakesh Bedi, sir, and Gaurav Gera were amazing,” she added.

Dhurandhar’s box office collection

Released on December 5 last year, Dhurandhar went on to become a massive box office success. The ensemble cast includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Set against the backdrop of Lyari town in Karachi, the film explores covert intelligence missions linked to major terror flashpoints, including the Kandahar plane hijacking, the 2001 Parliament attack and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

The film has reportedly earned Rs 1300 crore worldwide, with over Rs 800 crore coming from India alone, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film so far.

Dhurandhar’s sequel update

The sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled to release on March 19. It will clash at the box office with Yash’s Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geethu Mohandas and featuring Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.