Raveena Tandon Slams 1990s Media Who Used to Call Her ‘Amazonian’, ‘Thunder Thighs’

Raveena Tandon was body shamed by the 1990s media. She revealed they used to call her by terms like 'Amazonian', 'Thunder Thighs’. Here's how she slammed them in 2023

Actress Raveena Tandon has accused the media of the 1990s of practicing yellow journalism and said that the media back then had no accountability. During a recent conversation, the Aranyak actress said, “The media of the 1990s was terrible, it was yellow journalism at its peak. They had no morals, no scruples and no integrity. Luckily, today you have social media where you can put out your case right away in front of your fans. Your statement matters today.”

While speaking to Lehren, Raveena said, “There are different mediums and platforms today, where you can be one-on-one with your fans. Earlier, we were at the mercy of the editors, who had their own camps whom they were close to as they would write only good things about them, not even waiting to find out the truth. Even if they had to issue an apology, it would be a very small line, very obscure in the inside pages.”

The actress went on to say that she had the worst articles written about her. “Some of those women editors today play the feminist card but I know how nasty they were back then. These are the very people who slut-shammed, body-shamed, and called me names and pet names. I was called so many things like ‘Amazonian’, ‘Thunder Thighs’ and ‘Miss arrogant’,” the actress concluded.

(With inputs from IANS)

