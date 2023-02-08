Home

Entertainment

Raveena Tandon Breaks Silence on Broken Engagement With Akshay Kumar And How It’s ‘Still Stuck in Head’

Raveena Tandon Breaks Silence on Broken Engagement With Akshay Kumar And How It’s ‘Still Stuck in Head’

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar decided to get engaged around 1995 but they called off their engagement later. Now, the former reveals how it's been years but the incident never left her.

Raveena Tandon Breaks Silence on Broken Engagement With Akshay Kumar And How It's 'Still Stuck in Head'

Raveena Tandon on engagement with Akshay Kumar: Actor Raveena Tandon enjoyed a hit pairing with Akshay Kumar in the ’90s. Their chemistry was so popular it also clicked in real-life and they started dating each other in the year 1994 after their successful film ‘Mohra‘ a year before. However, things didn’t work out well and they called off their engagement a few years later. Now, the entire episode keeps on haunting Raveena when she is made to answer questions about Akshay and their failed relationship in the past.

The actor was speaking on a podcast when she once again tried to put things straight. Raveena, who’s one of the most loved actors in the film industry, clarified how once she moved out of Akshay’s life, there was no looking back. She mentioned that she moved on in life and so did her ex, which is how it should have been, and there’s no big deal about it.

You may like to read

RAVEENA TANDON ON DATING AKSHAY KUMAR

Addressing the sexist rumours of being jealous of Akshay’s girlfriends later, an annoyed Raveena said, “It comes up, and it comes up like there’s a war between everyone whom he’s involved with. Hello, once I had moved out of his life, I was already dating someone else, and he was already dating someone else, so kahan se jealousy ayegi (where will jealousy come from)?”

The actor even highlighted how she shares a cordial relationship with Akshay today. She said they have a chat and they are not socially awkward when they meet somewhere today. Raveena said, “We were a hit pair during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, and we all chat.” She added that moving on is the phase of life and why would she have a problem with her ex doing the same.

RAVEENA TANDON ON BEING HAUNTED BY HER PAST WITH AKSHAY KUMAR

Raveena, who has done some fabulous work in films like Satta and Shool among others, said, “Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck in my head, I don’t know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorced, they move on, what’s the big deal.”

Raveena married businessman Anil Thadani in February 2004. She has two kids Rasha Thadani and Ranbirvardhan Thadani. Akshay married Twinkle Khanna in the year 2001 and has two kids – son Aarav Bhatia and daughter Nitara Bhatia with her.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.