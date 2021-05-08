Mumbai: Amid the coronavirus crisis in the country, the lack of oxygen cylinders has also become a major cause of concern. Several celebrities have come forth to help India at this hour of crisis. The latest on the list is Raveena Tandon. Also Read - IPL 2021: CSK Batting Coach Michael Hussey Tests Negative For Covid-19

Actor Raveen Tandon has arranged oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients in the national capital. The actor took to Twitter sharing pictures of the oxygen cylinders which are being dispatched from Mumbai to Delhi. “Team enroute Delhi. A drop in the ocean, but hoping it’ll help those few at least. #rudrafoundation #ourfirstlot (sic),” the actor wrote. Since the actor mentioned that this was the “first lot”, it suggests she will send more help in the coming days. Also Read - Entire Delhi Can Be Vaccinated In 3 Months If...: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Raveena has been at the forefront as India battles coronavirus. She has repeatedly used her social media account in helping people who need oxygen cylinders or medicines.

Earlier this month, actor Harshvardhan Rane sold his bike and arranged three oxygen cylinders for patients. Other celebrities have also come forth to do their bit amid the COVID-19 pandemic including Sonu Sood, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, Sushmita Sen, Siddhant Kapoor, and Ajay Devgn among others.

Meanwhile, for another day India reported over 4 lakh cases in 24 hours. More than 4.01 lakh COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday taking India’s total active cases to over 37 lakh.

On the Work front, Raveena Tandon will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2. The film will hit the theatres globally on July 16 this year.

– Written by Apoorva Girdhar