Raveena Tandon, MM Keeravani Receive Padma Shri, Share Photos With SS Rajamouli And Others

Raveena Tandon, and MM Keeravani among others were conferred with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour on Wednesday in Delhi by President Draupadi Murmu.

Padma Shri Awards 2023: Actor Raveena Tandon, Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani, Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and singer Vani Jairam were awarded the Padma Shri in New Delhi on Wednesday. Indian President Murmu conferred the fourth-highest civilian award on 106 people out of which four belonged to the entertainment industry. Both Raveena and Keeravani were present at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi to collect the honours.

Taking o Instagram, Raveena shared a glimpse of the ceremony in which she could be seen taking the prestigious award from the President. The actor captioned her post: “A date of love and celebrations #padmashri #23 (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

In another picture that is now going viral on social media, the actor could be seen posing with her daughter Rasha Thadani, and husband Anil Thadani, who were present by her side at the ceremony. She is also seen sharing the frame with RRR director SS Rajamouli. Earlier, when the awards were announced, Raveena took to Instagram to express her gratitude for her fans and dedicated the honour to her late father.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

Raveena wrote, “(I am) Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose – cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry but also beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema – all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above.I owe this to my father (sic).”

Meanwhile, Keeravani, who has been curating music since the 1990s for the film industry, was accompanied by his family members at the ceremony. Dressed in a black bandhgala suit, he received the coveted honour from President Murmu. Keeravani is known for his incredible music in movies like Criminal (1995), Sur (2002), Zakhm (1998), Jism (2003) and Saaya (2003) among others.

The Indian government conferred Padma Shri on Wednesday, April 5, on people across different categories including art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature, education, sports and civil service among others.

