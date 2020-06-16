After actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death, Raveena Tandon has recently revisited old wounds, agreeing that camps in Bollywood do exist. She took to Twitter on Monday to share her thoughts about how the Bollywood film industry works. She said she has been made fun of, removed from movies by heroes and their girlfriends. Raveena shared her experiences as she talked about career-destroying fake media stories. Also Read - Must Watch | 60 Doctors Across India Dance to 'Happy', Spread Cheer With Their 'Song of Hope'

Raveena tweeted, "Mean girl gang of the industry, camps do exist. Made fun of, bn removed from films by Heroes, their girlfriends, Journo chamcha and their career-destroying fake media stories. Sometimes careers are destroyed. U struggle to keep afloat. fight back. Some survive Some Dont. #oldwoundsrevisited".

She said that if someone comes out and speaks the truth they are branded a liar, mad, psychotic. "Chamcha journos write pages and pages destroying all the hard work that you might have done. Even though born in the industry, grateful for all it has given me, but dirty politics played by some can leave a sour taste", said Raveena.

Raveena Tandon further said that she fought back harder for herself. “It can happen to someone born within, an “insider” as I can hear insider/outsider words, some anchors blaring away. But you fight back. The more they tried to bury me, the harder I fought back. Dirty politics happen everywhere. But sometimes one roots for good to win, and Evil to lose”, she mentioned in her tweet.



She agreed that the pressure to stay put in Bollywood is high. “I love my industry, but yes, the pressures are high, there are good people and people who play dirty, there are all kinds, but that’s what makes the world. One has to pick up the pieces, walk again and again, with the head held high,” the actor wrote.

Raveena had earlier written an emotional post for Sushant Singh Rajput. Sharing a few throwback pictures and a video of them together, she wrote, “Who knew that this young energetic fun loving young man , was hiding some intense sorrow deep down in his heart,hiding behind the dancing and the smiles . Wish he had reached out to some of his closest friends, Maybe ,just maybe we would’ve been seeing a different day.I met him only twice in this lifetime,did not know him well , but his sincerity, talent and kind heart was open for all to see. We will never know what led a successful,handsome young soul like him to take this step, but wherever he is I wish him Grace and at peace. #omshantishantishanti.”

Raveena, who made her Bollywood debut in 1991 with Patthar Ke Phool, has worked in several hits including Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Satta.