Raveena Tandon Opens up on Her Friendship With Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s Ex-Wife Mona

Raveena Tandon recently opened up about her dilemma due to her friendship with Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's ex-wife Mona.

Raveena Tandon Opens up on Her Friendship With Sridevi: Raveena Tandon is among the Bollywood actresses who never shies away from expressing her honest views about life, relationships and profession. She got the tag of Mast Mast Girl ever since she rocked the peppy track Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from Mohra. Raveena has always been vocal and upfront whenever quizzed about her equations with co-stars and her relationships. The KGF: Chapter 2 actress also recently confirmed that she is still good friends with Akshay Kunar. Now, in a candid confession, Raveena has revealed how she was torn between Boney Kapoor’s ex-wife Mona and Sridevi as both were friends with her.

In an interaction with ETimes, Raveena said, “I used to be quite in a dilemma at the time because at that time, Mona was also a very very dear friend of mine. But I was working with Sri and she became a dear friend so for some years, I was torn apart. Unfortunately, they went through that entire thing but both of them, two beautiful souls we lost too early.” She further added “I was understanding Mona’s issues as well and I would understand Sri’s issues as well so I was kind of there for both of them. I was just there for them. What people are going through in their personal life is their personal life, you cannot interfere after a certain extent but you can just be there for them, to understand them and to be a moral support for them, while not criticising and not talking ill about the other person but you can see what’s going on in people’s lives.”

Raveena will next be seen in the Sanjay Dutt starrer rom-com Ghudchadi.

