Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon, who lost her father Ravi Tandon this morning, broke tradition and performed his last rites on Friday. As soon as the news of her father’s demise broke, several Bollywood stars including Farah Khan rushed to her residence to pay their respects. Tandon also took to Instagram to write a heartfelt note to pay tribute to her father. Raveena posted a carousel of images with her father. “You will always walk with me , I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa,” she wrote in the caption,” she wrote.Also Read - Krushna Abhishek Wants to End Feud With Govinda, Says 'Chote Miyan Mere Liye Bade Miyan hi Hai'

Several stars took to the comments section and offered their condolences. Neelam Kothari Soni wrote, "Heartfelt condolences." Juhi Chawla wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻Om Shanti." Namrata Shirodkar dropped a series of folded hands emojis.

In images posted by Instagram handle @instantbollywood, Tandon, draped in a white salwaar-kameez, can be seen performing the post-death rituals.

Several netizens lauded Raveena for breaking gender stereotypes. ‘So brave of her’, wrote one netizen. ‘This is hw I see India. Daughters standing up for their fathers..(sic)’.