Mumbai: Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon who has made us go gaga over her performances in the '90s, continues to share her charm on the screen with her videos and pictures on her social media platforms. Recently, in an open discussion with Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman and one of India's biggest business tycoons Anand Mahindra, Raveena revealed she is buying a brand new Thar for herself. She also relived the moment when she drove her first car in college – Mahindra Jeep. In a tweet, Raveena Tandon wrote, "Sir, me too gearing up and buying the new Thar too! #tharmahindra . Learnt my driving ( and my first vehicle in college) on a Mahindra jeep and want to continue.. @anandmahindra".

Reacting to Raveena Tandon's tweet, Anand Mahindra suggested to her something big that she should bring her Thar to one of the Club Mahindra resorts. "Nothing like taking a Thar to a Club Mahindra resort! (A double benefit for @MahindraRise 😊", wrote Anand.

A LOOK AT RAVEENA TANDON AND ANAND MAHINDRA’S CONVERSATION:

Nothing like taking a Thar to a Club Mahindra resort! (A double benefit for @MahindraRise 😊👍🏽) https://t.co/MHj84kLcx4 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2022



The conversation between the two celebrities started when Raveena did an advertisement for Club Mahindra and Anand shared the video. He tagged the actress and wrote, "I haven't even been to 10% of these resorts so far but now you convinced me Raveena Tandon I'm packing my bags."

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was seen in South’s hit movie KGF 2 along with Yash. Her character of Prime Minister Ramika Sen was much loved by the people.