‘Social Media is Polarised Today’: Raveena Tandon Reacts on Being Trolled For Winning Padma Shri

Raveena Tandon Reacts on Being Trolled: Raveena Tandon has achieved a new milestone in her career after winning the Padma Shri award. She received India’s highest civilian honour from President Droupadi Murmu. Raveena was elated after receiving the Padma Shri and even wrote a heartfelt post. She also posed with MM Keeravani and SS Rajamouli after her win. Her daughter Rasha had recently dedicated an emotional note to her mother. Now, in a recent interview, the KGF: Chapter 2 actor has spoken about being trolled after receiving the prestigious honour. She stated that social media is polarised and those naysayers have an agenda.

RAVEENA TANDON SAYS SHE DOES NOT BOTHER ABOUT TROLLS

Raveena, in an interaction with Mid-Day told “I don’t want to give any importance to them as they have their own agenda. The comments of few, who have 20 followers and haven’t seen the work that I have done, will not diminish my body of work. Trolls only see the glamour; they don’t see the hard work and long hours we put in. We know how polarised things are on social media today, but others have sent such beautiful (wishes).” She further added “I tried to do movies on issues that I felt strongly about. The Nirbhaya case had shaken me so much that I was keen to do Maatr [2017]. Whether it was Daman, Jaago [2004] or Maatr, these films talked about violence against women, and [rallied for] women empowerment. I love commercial cinema, but I also look at projects that will make a difference to society.”

RAVEENA THANKS DAUGHTER FOR HEARTFELT NOTE AFTER PADMA SHRI WIN

The actor’s daughter Rasha had captioned her post as “The Padma Shree award, one of the most prestigious awards of the republic of India. What a year this has been for you. You keep saying it’s Nana’s doing, that he’s helping you achieve what you’re achieving, and I don’t doubt that, but it’s also all your hard work. You deserve all the success, love and respect you’re receiving. I couldn’t be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honoured in front of the most respected people of our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace and kindness inspires Ranbir and I to work harder and to be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can’t wait to see what you do next.” Thanking her daughter, she wrote “Thank you my baby! You made my day ! Nothing more rewarding than when I looked at your faces, papa, you and Ranbir, beaming with pride , when I walked back to my seat! Nothing better than seeing the joy and receiving the congratulations from all my friends ,well wishers and loved ones ! It makes this moment all worth it! 🙏🏼.”

RAVEENA TANDON DEDICATS EMOTIONAL POST TO HER FATHER

While expressing her happiness, Raveena earlier posted on social media “(I am) Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose – cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry but also beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema – all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above. I owe this to my father (sic).”

Raveena has a Bollywood career spanning 25 years and has acted in many commercial hits like Mohra, Ziddi, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Dulhe Raja and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She will next be seen in Sanjay Dutt starrer rom-com Ghudchadi and Arbaaz Khan’s Patna Shukla.

