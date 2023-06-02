Raveena Tandon Reveals About Her ‘No Kissing’ Policy While Shooting ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’

Home

Raveena Tandon recently revealed about her 'no kissing' policy while shooting 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' with Akshay Kumar in 'Mohra.'

Raveena Tandon Reveals About Her ‘No Kissing’ Policy: Raveena Tandon is always candid about her career and relationships and never shies away from media interactions. The actress who got the tag of Mast Mast girl after the peppy number Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from Mohra recently received India’s fourth highest Indian civilian honour, Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu. She was last seen in the Yash-Sanjay Dutt starrer actioner KGF: Chapter 2. However, every time Raveena is interviewed the mention of iconic Tip Tip Barsa Paani always comes into the conversation. She recently opened up about her ‘no kissing’ policy while shooting the romantic song with Akshay Kumar in Mohra.

RAVEENA TANDON OPENS UP ON DEPICTION OF SENSUALITY IN HER SONGS

Raveena in an interaction with The New Indian said, “I was very clear that my saree will not come off, this will not happen, that will not happen, there’ll be no kissing, there’ll be no nothing. So, there were a lot of cross marks rather than tick marks on that song, and eventually we came up with something that was Tip Tip (Tip Tip Barsa Paani), which was a correct balance of sensuality, more than anything else.” She further added, “They were sensuous songs, yes, there was nothing overtly sexual about it. I always believed there is a thin line between in-your-face sexuality and sensuality.” Mohra’s production designer and co-screenplay writer Shabbir Boxwala in an interview with Bollywood Hungama stated that “Raveena had met Rajiv. She knew that it was a good project but she was apprehensive, as there was a peck in the Tip Tip Barsa Paani song. She said that her father won’t appreciate it. To which Rajiv said, ‘Don’t show the film to your dad’ (laughs)! Finally, she agreed.”

Raveena will next be seen in the rom-com Ghudchadi, alongside Sanjay Dutt.

