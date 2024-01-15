Home

Raveena Tandon Reveals She Was The First Choice For Sushmita Sen’s Aarya, Here’s Why She Refused The Show

Actor Raveena Tandon in a recent interview revealed why she rejected Aarya, the Disney+Hotstar show which featured Sushmita Sen in the lead. Here's what the actress said.

Mumbai: In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon expressed how she felt playing the 90s actor in the series Karmma Calling, and why she opted out of her Hotstar debut in Aarya. The actor patiently waited for a decade for her new upcoming series to be approved by the studio. However, the lengthy delay worked out in her favour as Raveena confessed that she wouldn’t have been able to do the show when it was initially offered to her.

Raveena Explains Why She Rejected Aarya

Raveena declined not only the show Hundred on Hotstar but also the opportunity to be the lead in Ram Madhvani’s family crime drama Aarya, which was eventually headlined by Sushmita Sen. “Although these were very compelling scripts, I had a desire to portray a role that the audience had never seen me in before. That’s why I decided to make my digital debut with Aranyak, and it turned out to be a successful choice for me. That year was filled with awards, and taking that risk definitely paid off,” Raveena explained.

She confessed to being an ambitious actor who eagerly pursued every project that came her way, eventually achieving success with Aarya. “I’ve had numerous meetings with Ram and Nikhil (Madhok) from Hotstar where I expressed my desire to collaborate,” she said. “I’m eagerly looking forward to working with Ram. I had to clarify to him why I couldn’t take on Aarya, and he understood my reasoning.”

Raveena Tandon Explains The Origins Of Karmma Calling

The Mohra actress stated, “Ten years ago, I agreed to do this show. But somehow, when the stars align in the universe, only the things that are meant to happen actually happen. (sic)” When director Ruchi Narain approached Raveena for her first show on Star TV, Raveena explained that she couldn’t commit to the long shooting hours because her son Ranbir Thadani was quite young at the time.

Gaurav Banerjee, who was working for Star India at the time, was impressed by Ruchi’s proposal to adapt ABC’s crime series Revenge. He approached Star’s competitor, ABC Network, but was unable to obtain the rights for the adaptation, leading to the project being put on hold.

However, several years later, Disney the parent company of ABC, acquired Fox the parent company of Star. This development allowed Gaurav, who had become the head of content at Disney+ Hotstar to approve Ruchi’s adaptation of Revenge which ultimately became Karmma Calling.

Raveena Opens Up On Playing New Roles In Digital Platforms

Raveena strongly believed that she wanted her first appearance on a digital platform to present her in a completely new way. As an actress who has portrayed romantic roles in films like Mohra (1994), comedic characters in movies like Dulhe Raja (1998), and won National Awards for performances like Daman (2001), taking on a role that is completely different from her previous ones was a big challenge. Instead of playing a police officer in the series Hundred, she chose to portray a police officer uniquely in Netflix India’s Aranyak (2021).

Raveen Tandon’s Professional Front

Raveena has four upcoming projects this year spanning various genres– Karmma Calling, Patna Shukla, Ghudchadi, and Welcome Back, in which she portrays an Afghani character. Raveena stated, “I believe I have consciously chosen to experiment because I am not at a point where I want to be seen on screen every Friday or on some OTT platform every month. I prefer focusing on quality over quantity. I find more enjoyment in that. Plus, it allows me to spend more time at home. So, it all balances out. (sic).”

Raveena Tandon’s upcoming movie Karmma Calling will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26, 2024.

