Raveena Tandon Shares Feelings of Being Honoured With a Padma Shri, Owes to Her Father

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is one of the recipients of the coveted Padma Awards for the year 2023 announced on the eve of Republic Day. Raveena Tandon who made a mark in the industry with movies such as Mohra, Satta, and Daman in the 1990s and 2000s, dedicated the Padma Shri honour to her late father, film producer Ravi Tandon. “It is always a wonderful feeling to have one’s work appreciated and honoured by one’s country. Such appreciation may, at first glance, feel like the reward that signifies the culmination of my journey, it is anything but,” said the actor, who made her digital debut with the 2021 Netflix series Aranyak, in a statement.

Raveena Tandon, also an environmentalist, added, “For this will spur me on to bigger and greater things in the field that I so love. This is a special day. My country has honoured me. I feel that I belong. Thank you, India! I owe this to my father”.

Padma Awards: Zakir Hussain, MM Keeravaani are also among the recipients

Apart from Raveena, Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain, RRR music composer MM Keeravaani, and singers Suman Kalyanpur and Vani Jairam were among 106 recipients of the coveted Padma Awards 2023.

For 2023, the President has approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). The list comprises six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri Awards. Nineteen of the awardees are women and the list also includes two persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and seven posthumous awardees.