Home

Entertainment

Raveena Tandon Unveils Chowk After Late Father to Honour Him, Fans Say ‘Beti Ho Toh Aisi’ – SEE PICS

Raveena Tandon Unveils Chowk After Late Father to Honour Him, Fans Say ‘Beti Ho Toh Aisi’ – SEE PICS

Raveena Tandon dedicated an intersection in Juhu, Mumbai, named after her late father, the director Ravi Tandon along with her daughter Rasha and mother Veena Tandon - See Pics!

Raveena Tandon Unveils Chowk After Late Father to Honour Him, Fans Say 'Beti Ho Toh Aisi' - SEE PICS

Raveena Tandon recently dedicated a crossroads in Mumbai’s Juhu neighbourhood in honour of her late father, the well-known director Ravi Tandon. The actor’s father, Ravi, unfortunately, passed away on February 11, 2022, at his Mumbai home from respiratory failure. Raveena graced the occasion on Friday, along with her mother Veena Tandon and daughter Rasha, in a ceremony. She posted pictures from the event on her Instagram handle. The caption on the post read, “Happy Birthday Pops 🎂 #ravitandonchowk 17 February 2024 (sic).”

Trending Now

Raveena Tandon Honours Late Father – SEE PICS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon)

You may like to read

Raveena Tandon’s fans reacted with immense love on her Instagram post. Several users dropped hearts and heart-eyes emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Beti ho toh Aisi !! RAVEENA-Jee we are so Proud of You !!” Another user wrote, “What a lovely lovely tribute Raveena ❤️🙌 Uncle will be so proud of you ! God bless 🙏🏻🤗 @officialraveenatandon so great to see Rajiv & everyone in the pics 🤗🤗 and so close by in juhu , my prayers for him 🙏🏻 (sic).” The third one wrote, “Proud moment 🙌❤️. Will always guide a positive and right path of life (sic).”

Remembering her dad, Raveena told ANI, “Today, we celebrate not just my dad’s birth anniversary, but his enduring legacy in the world of cinema. The dedication of the Shri Ravi Tandon Chowk is a testament to his passion, dedication, and love for filmmaking. It’s a proud moment for our family, and I am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported and honoured his memory. May his cinematic brilliance continue to inspire generations to come.”

Raveena’s father Ravi Tandon was a well-known figure In Indian film throughout the 1970s and 1980s. He directed some renowned films like ‘Anhonee,’ ‘Khel Khel Mein,’ ‘Majboor,’ ‘Khuddar,’ and ‘Zindagi.’ The filmmaker passed away on February 11, 2022. On the work front, Raveena Tandon recently starred in ‘Karmma Calling,’ which debuted on Disney + Hotstar on January 26. She is getting ready to play a prominent role in the third part of the Welcome series, Welcome To The Jungle. She reunites with Akshay Kumar in this film, which is directed by Ahmed Khan, following a protracted separation. Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Dutt, and other well-known actors are among the film’s outstanding ensemble cast members.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.