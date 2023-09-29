Raveena Tandon, Who Puked After a Kissing Scene, Says Daughter Rasha 'Can Kiss If She is...'

Home

Raveena Tandon recalled her first kiss scene when she puked. The actor also opened up whether her daughter Rasha will ever do a kiss scene.

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon made heads turn in the ’90s with her back-to-back hits. She had a no-kissing policy during her career. In a recent interview, the actor recalled the time when she had to do a kiss scene (a slight lip brush). It made Raveena Tandon feel uncomfortable and nauseous. She said that she always declined anything that made her uncomfortable on screen.

In an interview with Lehren, Raveena was asked about not kissing on screens and will she let her daughter Rasha Thadani kiss on-screen as she had a no-kissing policy. The actor said, “Those days there were no contracts or anything. But I never did. I was not comfortable.”

Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani is all set to make her Bollywood debut. When asked if she would be fine with her kissing scene, the actor said, “Again it depends. If she is comfortable doing it with someone, then why not? If she is not comfortable, nobody should have the power to force her to do anything that she does not want to do.”

In Tip Tip Barsa Paani song from Mohra, Raveena Tandon was asked to kiss Akshay Kumar, which he refused. She had made multiple conditions before the makers asked her to do this song. “I was very clear that my saree will not come off, this will not happen, that will not happen, there’ll be no kissing, there’ll be no nothing. So, there were a lot of cross marks rather than tick marks on that song, and eventually, we came up with something that was Tip Tip, which was a correct balance of sensuality, more than anything else,” Raveena told The New Indian earlier.

