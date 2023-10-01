Home

Raveena Tandon’s Daughter, Rasha Thadani Already Bags 2 Big Movies For Her Debut, Official Announcement Soon?

Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani is just 18 and has already bagged two big movies for her starry debut in Bollywood and the South film industries. Here's more about it.

Mumbai: Seems like actor Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani is on a roll in the industry with back-to-back film offers. The 18-year-old girl is debuting in Bollywood alongside Aaman Devgan in a yet-to-be-titled Ajay Devgn starrer. And before that becomes official, looks like she has already bagged her second film. If the latest reports in the grapevine have anything to go by, then Rasha has also got her big Telugu debut planned in Ram Charan‘s next film, tentatively titled RC 16. The RRR actor has teamed up with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana for a sports drama and Rasha could be playing an important role in the same.

No official announcement has been made so far via the girl or any of her family members. However, both these films are in their production stages and it is only a matter of time before the makers announce Rasha as part of their cast. The girl is already becoming popular on social media. She completed her graduation recently and is known as a woman of many talents. Her videos of singing at her college event went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, RC 16 features more prominent names apart from Ram Charan. Speculations have been rife that Vijay Sethupathy is also a part of the film. The makers plan to release the film by the end of the next year and the shooting is likely to begin in January 2024. Ram is currently shooting for Game Changer which stars Kiara Advani in the lead. The film is scheduled to be released during Diwali next year.

Rasha Thadani, originally named Rashavishakha Thadani. She completed her education at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Apart from singing, she has also learnt Taekwondo. Are you excited about her movie debut?

