Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani Pens Heartfelt Note on Her Padma Shri Win: ‘I Am a Proud Daughter’

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani recently dedicated a heartfelt post to her mother on receiving the Padma Shri honour.

Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani Pens Heartfelt Note: Raveena Tandon’s Padma Shri win was definitely one of the most prestigious moments for Bollywood. The actor looked elated receiving the award from President Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday. Raveena has given some of the most path-breaking performances in films like Daman, Satta, Maatr and KGF: Chapter 2. After receiving the honour, her daughter Rasha Thadani penned a heartfelt post for her mother. Rasha is Raveena and film distributor Anil Thadani daughter. They also have a younger son named Ranbir. The Padma Shri recipient actor also responded to her daughter’s message with a long emotional note.

CHECK OUT RASHA THADANI’S VIRAL EMOTIONAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rasha (@rashathadani)

RAVEENA TANDON’S DAUGHTER DEDICATES AN EMOTIONAL POST TO HER ON PADMA SHRI WIN

Rasha captioned her Instagram post as “The Padma Shree award, one of the most prestigious awards of the republic of India. What a year this has been for you. You keep saying it’s Nana’s doing, that he’s helping you achieve what you’re achieving, and I don’t doubt that, but it’s also all your hard work. You deserve all the success, love and respect you’re receiving. I couldn’t be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honoured in front of the most respected people of our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace and kindness inspires Ranbir and I to work harder and to be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can’t wait to see what you do next.” Raveen commented on Rasha’s post and wrote “Thank you my baby! You made my day ! Nothing more rewarding than when I looked at your faces, papa, you and Ranbir, beaming with pride , when I walked back to my seat! Nothing better than seeing the joy and receiving the congratulations from all my friends ,well wishers and loved ones ! It makes this moment all worth it! 🙏🏼.” Actor Perizad Zorabian also lauded the mother-daughter duo and wrote in the comment “How amazing is this @rashathadani and what an amazing young girl you have raised @officialraveenatandon ❤️❤️❤️.”

RAVEENA TANDON PENS HEARFELT NOTE AFTER RECEVING PADMA SHRI HONOUR

Earlier after receiving the Padma Shri Raveena posted on social media “(I am) Honoured and grateful. Thank you so much, Government of India, for acknowledging my contributions, my life, my passion and purpose – cinema and the arts, that allowed me to contribute, not only to the film industry but also beyond. I thank all those who guided me through this journey of Art and Craft of Cinema – all those who held my hand through it, and all those who watched me from their place above.I owe this to my father (sic).” She also took to her Instagram handle to share a family picture on receiving the highest civilian honours. Raveena captioned “A date of love and celebrations #padmashri #23 (sic).”

Raveena has a Bollywood career spanning 25 years and has acted in many commercial hits like Mohra, Ziddi, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Dulhe Raja and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. She will next be seen in Sanjay Dutt starrer rom-com Ghudchadi and Arbaaz Khan’s Patna Shukla.

