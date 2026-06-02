Raveena Tandon’s mother robbed of Rs 25 lakh, trusted caretaker arrested

Raveena Tandon's mother is 86-year-old and her caretaker who has been arrested is 48-year-old. She was working for the family since 2020.

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Raveena Tandon with her mother (PC- Instagram)

Actor Raveena Tandon‘s family recently became the victim of a theft after gold jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh was allegedly stolen from her mother’s house. Mumbai Police have arrested 48-year-old Rashi Chabria, who had been caring for the actor’s 86-year-old mother and was closely associated with the family since 2020. According to investigators, Chabria had earned the family’s trust over the years by helping with cooking and household responsibilities. Police allege that she stole jewellery kept in a locker at the residence, along with two mobile phones.

The theft came to light after the family noticed the missing jewellery and watches, following which, they questioned the house help, who, according to the police, initially denied any involvement in the theft. On being questioned again, she returned the expensive watches and said that she had given the jewellery to a person named Jagdish and would return it soon.

As per the case registered at the Juhu police station, between August 2025 and October 2025 the plaintiff’s mother’s old jewellery was kept in the safe in the closet of the plaintiff’s room as renovation work was going on in the plaintiff’s house. On October 2, the jewellery was not found by the complainant. When they inquired, the accused, Rashi Chabria, admitted to stealing but did not return the gold of the complainant, so the said case was registered.

Rashi was arrested and 15 grams of gold was recovered from her and further investigation is underway.