Ravi Kishan advoates meditation after learning about on Sanchita Ugale’s suicide: ‘Aatma ko kabhi moksh…’

Ravi Kishan has reacted to the shocking news of Sanchita Ugale's death, reflecting on life, spirituality and the need for mental strength.

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Ravi Kishan responds to Sanchita Ugale's suicide (PC: Twitter)

The sudden death of television actor Sanchita Ugale has left the entertainment industry in shock. The 22-year-old actor’s passing has sparked conversations about mental health, emotional well-being and the pressures faced by young individuals. Among those who reacted to the heartbreaking news was actor and politician Ravi Kishan, who shared his thoughts on spirituality and resilience while expressing sadness over the tragedy. Speaking about the increasing number of young people taking extreme steps during difficult times, Ravi emphasized the need for inner strength and emotional support systems to deal with life’s challenges.

What did Ravi Kishan say about Sanchita Ugale’s death?

Reacting to the news of Sanchita Ugale’s death, Ravi Kishan said he was deeply saddened by the incident and concerned about the growing number of young people struggling with emotional distress. Referring to the young actor’s passing, he said, “Just yesterday, one of our artists, a young television actor who was only 22 years old, died by suicide. It is very tragic.”

The actor stressed that life presents challenges to everyone and that people need strength to face difficult situations. According to him, emotional resilience becomes essential during periods of sadness and uncertainty.

Why did Ravi Kishan highlight meditation and spirituality?

While discussing ways to cope with emotional struggles, Ravi Kishan spoke about the importance of spiritual practices. He said, “Isiliye meditation zaroori hai, adhyatma zaroori hai. Pooja paath zaroori hai. Thodi shaktiyan milti hain. Sukh-dukh to aate rehte hain, woh aate rahenge.”

The actor explained that meditation, spirituality and prayer can help people find strength during tough times. He added that happiness and sorrow are natural parts of life and that every individual experiences periods of struggle. According to Ravi, focusing on personal growth and inner peace can help people navigate difficult phases more effectively.

What was Ravi Kishan’s message about life’s challenges?

Ravi Kishan further stated that no person is completely free from worries or hardships. He said, “Aisa koi vyakti nahin hai jo dukhi nahin hai, jisko chinta nahin hai. Lekin zinda bhi rehna hai na.” His comments reflected the belief that challenges are unavoidable but life must continue despite setbacks. He encouraged people to remain hopeful and keep moving forward even when circumstances become overwhelming. The actor also shared his personal views on suicide and spirituality. Speaking about the subject, he said, “Suicide to sabse bada paap hai. Woh aatma ko kabhi moksh hi nahin milta.”

Who was Sanchita Ugale?

Sanchita Ugale was a rising television actor who gained recognition for playing Diya Tandon in the popular show Kumkum Bhagya. She later appeared in Wagle Ki Duniya as Ruchita Jaitley and featured in Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi opposite Sorab Bedi.

Apart from television, she also worked in projects such as Chhaava and Silence: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. She was found at her residence in Nalasopara East on June 14 and was later declared dead at a nearby hospital. Police have registered a case and the investigation remains ongoing.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.