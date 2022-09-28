Ravi Kishan Conned For Rs 3 Crore by Mumbai Businessman: Ravi Kishan has been conned for Rs 3 Crore by a Mumbai based businessman as the actor has filed a police complaint regarding the same. The actor turned politician recently approached the Gorakhpur Cantonment Police Station regarding the same. A case of fraud worth Rs 3.25 Crore by a builder was registered by the police. On Ravi’s complaint, the police have assured the Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur Sadar that as per the probe stern action will be taken. Following the compliant by the actor-politician, Section 406 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in connection to the cheating case.

RAVI KISHAN DUPED BY BUSINESSMAN IN 2012

According to an India Today report, “The actor-cum-politician was allegedly duped by a Mumbai-based businessman, as per Ravi’s public relations officer. The MP had given the amount to accused Jain Jitendra Ramesh in 2012. However, upon nudging the individual to repay, he attempted to scam Ravi.” The report further stated that in response to the demand, the businessman gave Ravi twelve cheques, each of them amounting to Rs 34 lakh. One of the cheques from the returned sum bounced in the bank. Though Ravi tried to convince Ramesh to return the favour, the latter didn’t turn up. Later, the actor initiated the complaint and filed it with the police.

Ravi Kishan is an actor turned politician and has acted in Hindi, Bhojpuri, Telugu and Kannada films.

