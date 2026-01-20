Ravi Kishan Pushes for National Awards recognition for television: ‘I will write to the ministry’

Actor and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan has added his voice to a growing demand that Indian television finally receive recognition at the National Awards. Backing a recent appeal by television producer Binaifer Kohli, Kishan has announced that he will formally approach the ministry to propose a dedicated category for TV shows at the prestigious honours.

With decades of experience both in front of the camera and in public life, Kishan believes the time has come for television to be treated on par with cinema when it comes to national-level recognition. According to him, such a move could bring a much-needed shift in how television content is created and judged.

Why does Ravi Kishan want national awards for TV?

In an interview with HTCity, Ravi Kishan said that recognising television at the National Awards would naturally push creators to improve the quality of their work. “I will write to the ministry to create a category for TV shows in the National Film Awards. This will enhance the quality of content and performances on television, creating pressure on them to deliver. It can be implemented for different regional languages as well,” he said.

Kishan pointed out that while television already has several award platforms, the respect and credibility attached to a National Award is unmatched. “While there are several awards for television in the country, receiving a National Award offers a different prestige,” he added.

Can national recognition change TV content?

The actor feels that official recognition could encourage more meaningful storytelling on the small screen. He believes shows based on Indian history, culture and social themes could benefit the most from such an initiative, as creators would feel motivated to invest in stronger scripts and performances.

Kishan also suggested that television awards could either be introduced as a separate national ceremony or included within the existing National Film Awards structure, ensuring fair representation across languages and regions.

A long-standing effort to raise industry issues?

This is not the first time Ravi Kishan has spoken up for the entertainment industry. Earlier, he had submitted a private member’s bill highlighting the struggles actors face after spending long years in the profession. His efforts reflect a continued commitment to improving working conditions and recognition for artists.

With nearly 35 years of experience across films, television, reality shows, and now web series, Kishan says raising such concerns is part of his responsibility. “I will keep raising issues and do my best,” he stated.

On the work front, Ravi Kishan will soon be seen in the second season of the streaming series Mamla Legal Hai. He also has several projects lined up, including Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run, Dhamaal 4, Mirzapur: The Film, and Maa Behan, which stars Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

As conversations around the future of Indian television continue, Kishan’s proposal has once again brought the spotlight on whether the small screen deserves a place at the country’s biggest awards stage.