Ravi Kishan reacts to GenZ loving him after viral memes: ‘This madness has…’

Ravi Kishan believes the viral trend has helped a younger generation discover his work and personality. People on social media are calling him Lord Ravi, Today's Osho.

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Ravi Kishan (PC-Instagram)

Ravi Kishan has found a surprising new fanbase online (Ravi Kishan paglus), with his old and recent videos becoming popular meme material. From ‘Jaldi The Late’ and ‘Home From Work’ to the latest ‘Money follows’ clip, the actor-politician’s expressions and dramatic style have caught the attention of social media users, especially Gen Z. Instead of being bothered by the memes, Kishan is enjoying the trend. He revealed that he regularly checks the memes made on him and even likes them.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kishan said, “Something entirely different is happening, this is madness. It is the month of Shravan, and when Mahadev showers his blessings, this happens. It has never happened before for anyone – actor or politician – in this country. It is madness. People say all sorts of things to become popular, and my vow of silence became even more popular.”

He also pointed out that the trend has grown naturally, with official social media handles such as the BJP, Delhi Police and Maharashtra government joining the meme wave. “The best part is that this is happening organically. Even the BJP handle, Delhi Police and the Maharashtra Government have made memes. I am personally following it all and dropping a like as well,” he said.

Ravi Kishan says Gen Z has accepted him

Kishan believes the viral trend has helped a younger generation discover his work and personality. “No one had discovered me before. Now they want to see me more and know me more. Gen Z has accepted me as their own. I really want to thank them and salute their creativity,” he said.

Social media users have also given him nicknames. “Out of love, they call me Lord Ravi, God Ravi, today’s Osho and whatnot. They love real people; they connect with my imperfections, which makes them feel I am one among them. Everyone makes mistakes, so do I, and I accept that as well. I speak from the heart, and people are liking my truth,” he said.

The actor admitted that even his family is surprised by his sudden internet popularity. He said his 85-year-old mother and other family members are “just speechless” over the response.

Kishan also spoke about the growing influence of social media, saying Instagram has become a powerful way for people to connect and find entertainment.

A look at some of Ravi Kishan’s memes:

My top 5 Ravi kishan memes…. Which one is ur fav?#ravikishanmeme pic.twitter.com/J2yDgCyDIE — NotThatDeepPhilosopher (@NTDPhilosopher) August 7, 2026



With his clips continuing to trend, Kishan seems happy to enjoy the meme wave rather than take it too seriously. On the work front, he will next be seen in Mirzapur The Movie.