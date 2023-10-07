Home

Entertainment

Ravi Kishan Recalls Salman Khan’s Low Phase During Tere Naam: ‘Log Dhokha de Sakte Hain’

Ravi Kishan Recalls Salman Khan’s Low Phase During Tere Naam: ‘Log Dhokha de Sakte Hain’

Ravi Kishan recently recalled Salman Khan's low phase during the shooting of late Satish Kaushik's Tere Naam.

Ravi Kishan Recalls Salman Khan's Low Phase During Tere Naam: 'Log Dhokha de Sakte Hain'

Ravi Kishan Recalls Salman Khan’s Low Phase During Tere Naam: Salman Khan changed he very essence of romance and love stories in Hindi cinema with late Satish Kaushik’s directorial Tere Naam. The tragic love story that marked the Bollywood debut of Bhumika Chawla came at a time when the actor was going through his much public breakup with Aishwarya Rai amid legal cases against him in the hit-and-run and blackbuck killing case. BJP MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan who also played a crucial role in Tere Naam recently recalled Salman’s low phase during the movie. He shared how the actor dealt with tough times and did not compromise with his workout regime.

Trending Now

RAVI KISHAN PRAISES SALMAN KHAN’S RESILIENCE DURING LOW PHASE

Ravi, in an interaction with Siddharth Kannan said, “He (Salman Khan) is a good man and soul. Tere Naam ke dauran low phase tha, mai uska gawa raha (He had a low phase during Tere Naam, I’m witness to that). But, the way he used to work out even during his phase, hitting the gym for 1-1.5 hours. I have learnt from him that no matter how sad you’re in life, whatever you may be going through, heartbreak, body break or brain break or maybe you’re just tired from shooting, one should work out for 1.5-2 hours. Iron aapka bawadar dost hai. Sablog dhokha de sakte hai, loha aapko dhokha kabhi nhi dega. Toh, lohe se prem kar liya hai Salman Khan ne (Iron is your loyal friend. Everyone is capable of betraying you but not iron. Hence, Salman fell in love with iron).” When quizzed whether the Tiger 3 actor was under-confident during Tere Naam, the actor-turned politician said, “No. I think Tere Naam gave him energy. Bohot khoye huye rehte they uss film me (he used to be lost in the film). Uska result bhi, it’s one his finest performances.”

You may like to read

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES