Ravi Kishan sets the stage on fire with his dance at Mirzapur: The Movie album launch | Viral video

Ravi Kishan flauts his moves while dancig to the song Ghum Ghum Ghumar alongside Sonal Chauhan at Mirzapur: The Movie album launch. Watch the viral video.

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Ravi Kishan's dance (PC-YouTube)

Ravi Kishan once again grabbed attention with his energetic dance moves. The actor was seen dancing with Sonal Chauhan at the album launch of Mirzapur: The Movie, and a video from the event has now gone viral on social media. Ravi Kishan danced to the song Ghum Ghum Ghumar alongside Sonal Chauhan. He appeared to be enjoying the moment as he brought his trademark energy to the stage. The crowd cheered and hooted for the actor as he performed with Sonal.



The Mirzapur: The Movie album features several tracks, including Vaaroon Forever and Do Numbari.

Ravi Kishan’s Role In Mirzapur: The Movie

Ravi Kishan plays Babban Babua, also known as Babban Babua Yadav, in the upcoming film. His character is expected to become part of the power struggle over the throne of Mirzapur. The actor will share the screen with franchise favourites Pankaj Tripathi as Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit and Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiya.

While the makers have kept details about Babban Babua’s character under wraps, his entry is expected to bring a new twist to the battle for power.

Mirzapur: The Movie is a theatrical continuation of the popular Amazon Prime Video crime thriller series. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is set to release in cinemas on September 4.