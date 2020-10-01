BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan was provided with Y+ category security by the UP government after he received death threats following his comments in the parliament on the Bollywood drug nexus case. However, he was trolled by the netizens on social media for the same. Trolls slammed the actor for receiving Y+ security. The social media users pointed out that the actor received the security where the government of Uttar Pradesh fails to protect the girls of the state. The trolling came after a young woman from Hathras in UP succumbed to her injuries after she was brutally gang-raped by four men. Also Read - Salman Khan To Resume Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai Shooting From October 3, Sohail Khan Shares Safety Guidelines

Earlier today, he had expressed his gratitude to the UP Government for providing him with security and said that his voice would continue to echo people’s thoughts. He tweeted in Hindi, which translated to English, reads, “Respected @myogiadityanath keeping my security in mind, you have provided Y+ category to me and my family. We, along with the people of my Lok Sabha constituency, are indebted to you and we thank you for it. My voice will continue to resonate in the House. (sic)” Also Read - Hathras Gangrape: CM Yogi Speaks to Victim's Family, Assures Stringent Action Against All Accused

Ravi raised his voice on the issue of ‘drug addiction’ in Bollywood and praised the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) which launched a crackdown on a drug racket linked with the Hindi film industry.

Check out the tweets here:

Up beti ko kab suraksha denge yogi ji pic.twitter.com/GFH1Y9wsmJ — iswets (@iswets) October 1, 2020

Kya bolu jiski surksha krni chahiye unki lashen jala ri h sarkar inn jaise logon ko protection de ri h , beti ki jan ki koi kimat ni iss desh mein ? Bss Kangna ko protect kro baki sab jaye bhad m — shalini singh (@Singhshalu7) October 1, 2020

Y+ security ki jarurat Uttar Pradesh ke Anand rajyon mein hai Jahan 1 ghante mein kitne balatkar ho rahe hain unko jarurat hai Suraksha Hun ki Tum logon ko ghar mein hi y+ security ki jarurat hai. — ck@chandan (@Ck__ChaNDaN) October 1, 2020

Congratulations Bhaya G bas ye sarkare app logo ke lye hi bani he must hokar is corrupt system ko enjoy kro desh ki janta bhaad me jaye — Desh sabse uper (@sachin33634149) October 1, 2020

Tumko kya jarurt hai security ki, security uss ladki ko milna cahiye tha jiske sath apradh hua hai. Neta logo ko hi sab suvida milti hai, gareeb log to kida makoda hai naa…. #JusticeForManishaValmiki — memisspathak (@Priyanka2795863) October 1, 2020



One user wrote, “All Tax Payers Money put into protect … Nautanki duniya.. not poor … who are getting raped and burnt … Ramji aap ko khabi Maaf nahin karega.”

“Up beti ko kab suraksha denge yogi ji”, another user tweeted.