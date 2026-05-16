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Ravi Mohan breaks down in tears after breakup from Keneeshaa Francis and divorce from wife Aarti: I slit my wrists...

Ravi Mohan breaks down in tears after breakup from Keneeshaa Francis and divorce from wife Aarti: ‘I slit my wrists…’

Ravi Mohan breaks silence on getting divorce with wife Aarti and breaking up with girlfriend Keneeshaa. He said my biggest mistake was staying silent for so many years. Check the full statement.

Ravi Mohan and Kenisha (PC_ Twitter)

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has been in the news lately more for his personal life than for his films. His divorce case with his wife Aarti, is currently in court. Meanwhile, his alleged girlfriend, Keneeshaa Francis, has also reportedly moved on from his life. Recently, Ravi Mohan held a press conference where he was seen crying profusely, appearing to share his grief.

Ravi Mohan’s alleged girlfriend, Keneeshaa Francis, shared the news of their breakup in a social media post. Subsequently, the actor’s wife also shared a post in which she made several pointed remarks about Ravi. Amid all this, Ravi Mohan held a press conference to present his side of the story. He was also seen crying and shouting while speaking.

At the press conference, Ravi Mohan became emotional and said, “Many people are trying to provoke me. I want to tell them all one thing: This is my office — come directly here. Don’t beat around the bush.” Ravi also said that people were trying to humiliate him and use him as a punching bag. He added that he had remained completely silent until now.

Ravi also spoke about not being able to meet his children. “They are not letting me meet my sons. My sons are being assisted by bodyguards. I entered marriage against the will of my parents. I am paying the price now for doing that. In fact, I slit my wrists and still showed up at the shoot the next day. That has been my commitment,” he said.

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Ravi Mohan on Keneeshaa Francis getting bullied on social media

He further said, “Once my divorce is finalized, my life returns to normal, and the cyberbullying against me stops, then I’ll come back. I’m watching everything, and I’m fully aware of everything that’s happening. I’ve worked day and night for 23 years. Ninety-five percent of my films have been successful. I feel a little awkward saying this myself, but whatever I’ve achieved, I’ve earned through hard work.”

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: Tamil actor Ravi Mohan broke down while addressing a press conference. Speaking at the press conference, he said, “I will not work in films until I get a divorce. If anything happens to me, that family will be held responsible. They (my wife’s… pic.twitter.com/uHjfGYoaWK — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2026



Who is Keneeshaa Francis? Ravi Mohan’s rumoured girlfriend accused of breaking actor’s marriage, leaves Chennai and quits social media

Ravi Mohan makes a big statement on respect for women

At the press conference, Ravi Mohan said that he fully respects women and speaks in favor of feminism. Ravi Mohan said, “My biggest mistake was staying silent for so many years. I tolerated things for a very long time. People talk about feminism, but what is it? Does anyone really understand it? I have made films that speak in favor of women and against violence. I have always supported women’s rights through my films. So how can anyone say that I don’t understand women? My mother didn’t raise me that way. People still repeat dialogues from my film Peranmai. I have always believed that women are powerful and deserve respect.”

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