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Ravi Mohans mother-in-law, Aartis mother reacts to controversy, says she is searching for evidence in 2008 interview

Ravi Mohan’s mother-in-law, Aarti’s mother reacts to controversy, says she is searching for evidence in 2008 interview

Amid the ongoing divorce controversy, Aarti’s mother and Ravi Mohan’s mother-in-law, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, has now spoken to the press in support of her daughter.

Ravi Mohan, Aarti's mother (Pic Collage)

Ravi Mohan married Aarti Ravi in 2009. After 15 years of marriage, the couple decided to separate in 2024. Since then, Ravi Mohan has been dating singer Keneeshaa Francis. However, she later announced at a press conference that they had broken up and that she was leaving Chennai. At the same press conference, Ravi Mohan claimed he was facing cyberbullying and harassment. Aarti Ravi also reacted through social media. Meanwhile, Aarti’s mother and Ravi Mohan’s mother-in-law, producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, has now spoken to the press in support of her daughter.

Ravi Mohan’s mother-in-law’s reaction

At an event, Sujatha Vijayakumar refuted Ravi Mohan’s claims that he is being prevented from meeting his sons, Aarav and Ayan. When asked about the marital relationship between Aarti Ravi and Ravi Mohan, she said, “There is an interview given to Vikatan magazine in 2008 that clarifies all of this. I am currently searching for it. It will reveal who is actually being blackmailed and who went so far as to slit their wrists to force the marriage.”

Ravi Mohan’s claims were dismissed

Sujatha Vijayakumar also dismissed Ravi Mohan’s claim that he is unable to spend his earnings, stating that he had already clarified the matter in court. When asked whether Ravi contributes Rs 25,000 per month toward her medical expenses, she said he does not, and added that even if he did, it would be “his duty as a son-in-law.”

On the alleged cyberbullying involving Keneeshaa Francis, she said she would approach the cybercrime unit to determine who is actually being harassed.

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Also Read: Who is Aarti Ravi? Ravi Mohan’s ex-wife responds to his slitting wrist remark, says ‘Never wake a sleeping lion’

According to ETV Bharat, Sujatha also said she is not actively pursuing the case at the moment because her grandson is currently appearing for his Class 10 examinations and is under considerable stress due to the ongoing situation. She added that he is being exposed to matters inappropriate for his age, which has caused him significant emotional strain.

Also Read: Who is Keneeshaa Francis? Ravi Mohan’s rumoured girlfriend accused of breaking actor’s marriage, leaves Chennai and quits social media

Aarti’s statement on the matter

According to Aarti, Ravi announced the divorce on social media without informing her. Amid the news of his separation, Ravi Mohan also came into the spotlight for his growing closeness with singer Keneeshaa Francis. Many users criticised her and labelled her a “homebreaker.” Aarti gave a befitting replying in a post that read, “You never wake a sleeping lion. God help if she’s a mamma lion. My dignified silence should never be mistaken for weakness or taken undue advantage of.” She further added, “If needed, to protect my children and my dignity, I will step out of my comfort zone and face the world with the truth. Because truth always prevails.” Aarti’s post received support from actor-politician Khushbu Sundar, who commented, “Never mess with a mother. And you are a lioness with her cubs. More power to you my baby.”

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