Tiger Nageswara Rao Teaser: Ravi Teja’s Angry Avatar Looks Promising, Fans Can’t Keep Calm

South heartthrob Ravi Teja shared the first glimpse of his character from Tiger Nageswara Rao. This film filled with death-defying stunts marks the pan-India debut of the actor.

Tiger Nageswara Rao is all set for its theatrical release on October 20. (Image Credits: YouTube)

A name that needs no introduction in the South film industry, is back on the silver screens with a biopic on the most-wanted dacoit titled, Tiger Nageswara Rao. After creating a lot of buzz among his pan-India fans, the makers of the film have unwrapped a rip-roaring teaser of Tiger Nageswara Rao. Ravi Teja dropped the teaser online and the electrifying teaser says it all. The fierce avatar of the Mighty Tiger (played by Ravi Teja) as he dominates the realm of terror in Stuartpuram and Anupam Kher as an Intelligence Bureau officer creates a high-octane action and gripping suspense about the film. The film also introduces Murali Sharma as the Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Ravi Teja Drops Tiger Nageswara Rao’s teaser

Recently, South heartthrob Ravi Teja shared the first glimpse of his character from Tiger Nageswara Rao. This film filled with death-defying stunts marks the pan-India debut of the actor. Undoubtedly, the unrecognisable poster of Ravi Teja sporting a fierce look has grabbed eyeballs soon after it was shared by the actor himself.

Sharing the teaser on Twitter (rebranded as X), the actor captioned, “The Invasion begins now & The hunt begins on October 20th 🙂 Here’s the Teaser of #TigerNageswaraRao”

Here’s How Fans Reacted To The Post

The teaser of the film is highly appreciated by the netizens. In no time, fans chimed into the comment section and showered the star with love and appreciation.

A fan wrote, “Woahhh… Epic visuals.”

Woahhh .. Epic visuals — Cinema Bugz (@news_bugz) August 17, 2023

Another individual remarked, “Big admirer of your work sir. Hope #TigerNageswaraRao will work wonders on a big scale. Best of luck.”

Big admirer of your work sir. Hope #TigerNageswaraRao will work wonders on a big scale. Best of luck.#RaviTeja — Iqbal Khursheed (@IQBALKHURSHEEDm) August 17, 2023

“Sir! This time you have shaken me to the depths of my soul! Amazing!!,” an account stated.

Sir! This time you have shaken me to the depths of my soul! Amazing!! ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🥵🥵 pic.twitter.com/gosg9pZlk6 — Просто Мария. Fan Ravi from Russia 🇷🇺 (@sibirea33) August 17, 2023

An individual’s comment read, “Last train short goosebumps. First Day First Show pakka.”

Last train short goosebumps 🛐🔥 First Day First Show pakka — ❌ ＢＥＡＳＴ ❌ (@thedevilmonstr) August 17, 2023

“Industry block buster confirm. @RaviTeja_offl Annayya,” another fan asserted.

Industry block buster confirm 💥💥💥💥💥💯💯💯💯💯💯 @RaviTeja_offl Annayya — isvenkyofficial (@MyVenky7) August 17, 2023

About Tiger Nageswara Rao

Helmed by Vamsee, Ravi Teja starrer Tiger Nageswara Rao is set against the backdrop of the 1970s, and is based on true rumours on the life of the notorious thief from Stuart Puram. The actor will be essaying a never-seen-before avatar in the film. Apart from the lead actor, the film also stars Anupam Kher and Murali Sharma, Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bhardwaj in pivotal roles. Tiger Nageswara Rao is all set for its theatrical release on October 20 on the occasion of Dussehra. The pan-India film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

Don’t miss the chance to watch the teaser, have a look at it here:

Ravi Teja’s Professional Commitments

On the work front, Ravi Teja who was last seen in Ravanasura will next feature in Karthik Gattamneni’s Eagle. The film also stars Kavya Thapar and Madhoo in key roles. Apart from this, the actor has Raja 2 the Great in the pipeline.

