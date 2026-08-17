Ravi Teja under fire for ‘Muduru Munda’ remark on child actor at Irumudi event: What does it mean?

A remark made during the Irumudi event has drawn attention online, with viewers questioning the choice of words used while Ravi Teja interacted with the young actor.

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Ravi Teja’s ‘Muduru munda’ remark for child co-star explained (PC: Twitter)

Telugu star Ravi Teja has landed in a controversy after a comment he made to his young Irumudi co-star Nakshathra CM during the film’s pre-release event. The actor was asked to suggest a nickname for her and responded with the Telugu phrase “Muduru munda”. A video of the exchange quickly spread online with some viewers calling the expression offensive and inappropriate for a child. At the same time a section of Telugu-speaking users defended Ravi Teja and said the phrase can carry different meanings depending on the context. The disagreement has therefore shifted from the actor’s comment to the meaning and usage of the Telugu expression itself.

What did Ravi Teja say to Nakshathra?

During the Irumudi event Nakshathra CM asked Ravi Teja to give her a nickname. The actor replied by calling her “Muduru munda”. When the young actor said that she did not know what the phrase meant Ravi Teja laughed and told her that he would explain it later. The exchange became the focus of online criticism after the video circulated on social media.

Several viewers questioned why such a phrase was used while speaking to a child. The reaction was also linked to the film’s story since Irumudi centres on the relationship between a father and his young daughter.

What does ‘Muduru munda’ mean?

“Muduru munda” is a colloquial Telugu expression whose meaning can change with the situation and the way it is used. “Muduru” can refer to someone who is mature or appears older than their age while “munda” has more complicated connotations. In the context of Ravi Teja’s interaction with Nakshathra CM the phrase was used as a nickname after the young actor asked him to suggest one for her.

Some Telugu speakers regard “munda” as an offensive sexist slur or demeaning word for a woman. In that interpretation “Muduru munda” can be understood as a derogatory expression rather than an innocent nickname. There is also another interpretation in which the phrase is used informally for someone who is unusually mature clever or acts beyond their age. Some people defending the actor have pointed out that “munda” has appeared in Telugu literary works and is not automatically vulgar in every context. The meaning can therefore depend heavily on regional usage tone and intention.

Why did the remark cause outrage?

The biggest point of criticism is that the phrase was directed at a young girl. Some viewers felt that regardless of its possible informal meaning the expression was unsuitable for a child. Nakshathra’s own reaction also drew attention because she said she did not understand the phrase at the time.

The controversy has consequently become a debate over both language and context. While critics have questioned Ravi Teja’s choice of words defenders argue that the phrase should not automatically be treated as a slur without considering how it is used in Telugu.

See viral video of Ravi Teja here

What is Irumudi about?

The controversy comes just days before Irumudi reaches theatres. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the Telugu emotional action drama stars Ravi Teja alongside Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar and Nakshathra CM. The film is scheduled for release on August 21.

In the film Ravi Teja plays a middle-class father with a troubled past. His character decides to undertake Ayyappa Deeksha after his young daughter pushes him to change his life. The story focuses on family emotions while also exploring the father’s difficult journey. Meanwhile, Ravi Teja has not issued a further clarification about the remark so far.