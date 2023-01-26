Home

Ravi Teja Unveils His Noir Action-Thriller Ravanasura Teaser on His Birthday – Watch

Ravi Teja Unveils Ravanasura Teaser: Ravi Teja treated his fans with a special teaser on his birthday. The actor posted a link of his upcoming nor action-thriller Ravanasura‘s teaser on his Twitter and Instagram handles. Ravi, who turned 55 on January 26, 2023, shared the glimpse of his dark action-packed movie. The actor’s signature style with swag and his flamboyant persona adds up to the hype in the 46 second teaser. As the makers also dropped the teaser on their social media handles, fans hailed the actor and wished him success on his birthday. Ravi was last seen in the action-comedy Dhamaka released on December 23, 2022.

#Ravanasura – The Glimpse 😎https://t.co/H9cmkPW2lU This is going to be a special one 🤗 pic.twitter.com/QQH4zGZE87 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) January 26, 2023

RAVI TEJA ALL GEARED UP FOR RAVANASURA

Sharing the first glimpse, the actor captioned his post as, “#Ravanasura – The Glimpse 😎

This is going to be a special one 🤗.” The teaser has the music playing in the background with no dialogues. There are some intense and violent action sequences in the movie that showcases Ravi essaying a lawyer’s character. Harshavardan Rameshwar’s background score goes well with the theme of the film.

Anu Emmanuel, Pujita Ponnada, Megha Akash, Faria Abdullah, and Daksha Nagarkar play crucial roles in Ravanasura. Sushanth plays the antagonist while Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Nithin Mehta, and others also feature in the dark-thriller.

Abhishek Pictures and RT Teamworks’ collaboration has music score by Harshavardan Rameshwar and Bheems Ceciroleo. Ravi Teja’s crime-actioner will release on April 7, 2023, worldwide.

